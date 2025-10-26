Notable NY Giants' Stats Through First Eight Games of 2025 Season
The 2025 season is eight weeks old, and the New York Giants have had their fair share of ups and downs.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo have given the Giants' offense an explosive element, which has been lacking in recent years. Dart has found a way to get comfortable in the passing offense despite star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 4.
On the defensive side of the ball, while the Giants have struggled in coverage and against the run at times, their defensive line has mostly lived up to its preseason hype. Outside linebacker Brian Burns has been a force off the edge in his second season with the Giants, giving them a consistent pass-rushing threat.
Special teams have been in the spotlight lately. A groin injury to Graham Gano left the Giants' kicking situation in a tough spot over the past few weeks, and it came to the forefront in Week 7, when two missed PATs from Jude McAtamney proved costly in a 33-32 loss to Denver.
Although there have been bright spots through the halfway point of the Giants' season, there have also been costly lowlights. We dive into four statistics that have played a role in the Giants' 2-5 start.
Interceptions
There is no single common theme that has led to all five of the Giants' losses so far; however, four of them have featured interceptions.
Quarterback Russell Wilson was ineffective during his three weeks as the starting quarterback, struggling with inconsistency in the red zone and with turnovers.
After not throwing an interception in a Week 1 loss to Washington, Wilson followed that with one pick in the Week 2 loss to Dallas and two in the Week 3 loss to Kansas City.
The Giants obviously couldn’t afford to keep sending out a veteran quarterback, who not only was ineffective but also hurt the offense with turnovers, so they turned to Dart in Week 4 against the Chargers.
When Dart has avoided throwing interceptions, it has led to good things for the Giants. In victories against the Chargers in Week 4 and Philadelphia in Week 6, Dart combined to complete 30-of-45 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.
In his two losses in Weeks 5 and 7, Dart completed 41-of-77 passes for 485 yards, five touchdowns, and three picks.
The six interceptions combined between Dart and Wilson are currently the fifth-worst in the NFL, trailing only the Dolphins, Raiders, Bengals, Vikings, and 49ers.
It is no surprise that in the Giants' two wins this season, they have played turnover-free football, which has allowed the offense to stay in rhythm.
If the Giants can complement the passing game with an effective run game, that should help Dart limit interceptions and lead to more offensive success in the second half of the season.
Brian Burns's Sacks
The Giants' defensive pass rush came into the season with high expectations, especially in the pass department, and through eight weeks, the unit has impressed.
A big part of that success has been outside linebacker Brian Burns, who, after seven games, is tied for the NFL lead (with Byron Young of the Rams) with nine sacks. Burns has recorded a sack in six out of seven games and has three games with multiple sacks thus far.
Burns has already surpassed his sack total of 8.0 from a season ago and is within reach of surpassing his career high of 12.5 recorded in 2022 as a member of the Carolina Panthers.
Besides Burns, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has recorded 2.5 sacks, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and inside linebacker Darius Muasau have each recorded a sack. Rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter has been credited with a half-sack.
Although the lack of production for other players outside of Burns may be concerning, many Giants have been able to create pressure this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Carter has generated 27 quarterback pressures, Burns has notched 26, Thibodeaux has racked up 22, and Lawrence has 14.
Burns has been the beneficiary of the Giants' successful ability to generate pressure with a gaudy sack total; however, all of the Giants' key defensive linemen have been making an impact.
It should be just a matter of time before players outside of Burns start racking up sacks as long as the overall pressure rate remains similar to the first half of the season.
Lack of a long-range kicking game
The Giants' kicking game took a major hit before Week 3 when Graham Gano suffered a groin injury in pre-game warmups that has kept him out since.
Jude McAtamney replaced Gano in Weeks 4-7, converting both of his field goals and 9-of-12 on PAT attempts. Two of McAtamney’s three PAT attempts came in the Giants' Week 7 loss to Denver, leading to his release on Tuesday.
Gano converted a 55-yard field goal in Week 1; however, since then, the Giants have not made a field goal longer than 40 yards, making the Giants the only team this year without multiple field goals of 40+ yards.
Gano’s 21-day window was opened on Wednesday, and he was a full participant in practice throughout the week.
If he can return, the Giants' offense should have a long-range kicking game that Dart has not yet had at his disposal. Although field goals shouldn’t be the ideal outcome, it will help Dart’s confidence to have a trusty kicker in his back pocket.
Wan’Dale Robinson is on pace to set a new career high in receiving yards
The Giants needed someone to step up following the injury to Malik Nabers, and as of late, that has been wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
Robinson has recorded 35 receptions for 446 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last two weeks, he has really started to heat up. Robinson caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown during Weeks 6 and 7, showing a growing chemistry with Dart.
Last season, Robinson caught 93 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns, which was a career-high in all three. This year, his yards per catch have shot up to 12.7 from 7.5 a year ago. If that continues, he will easily surpass his personal best in yards.
Robinson has done his best to give the Giants an explosive weapon in the offense following the injury to Nabers. If his connection with Dart continues to grow, the big-shot plays going his way should increase in volume as well.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.