Number 45 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 45 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 45 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
Emlen Tunnel (1948-58), Homer Jones (1964-69), Pete Athas (1971-74), Alan Caldwell (1979), Leon Bright (1981-83), Jim Yarbrough (1987),Gary Downs (1996), Greg Comella (1998), Craig Walendy (2000),Charles Stackhouse (2002), Henry Hynoski (2011-14), Will Tye (2015-16), Deontae Skinner (2017), Ukeme Eligwe (2018), Nathan Stupar (2019), Madre Harper (2020), Jaylon Smith (2021-22), Tony Jefferson (2022), Boogie Basham (2023), Tomon Fox (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
With all due respect to Emlen Tunnel, the original No. 45 and a Hall of Fame defensive back who played for the Giants for 11 seasons, I was just struck by another player who put the explosiveness in the No. 45 jersey: Homer Jones.
Jones wore the number from 1964 to 1969, playing as a slot receiver for the Giants. During those six seasons, he was one of the most explosive receivers in the game. Even though he had a modest rookie season, only catching four passes, his 20.5 yards per reception foreshadowed his big-play ability.
It did not take long for the team to notice, as in his second season, he caught 26 passes for a whopping 709 yards in only three starts. That was a ridiculous 27.3 yards per reception. He also added six touchdowns. The following season, he started 10 games and topped 1000 yards on only 48 receptions. He also hauled in eight touchdowns.
The 1967 season was the zenith of his powers as a prominent play merchant. He started all 14 games and finished with a career-high 49 receptions for 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns, which were also both career bests.
He even added 60 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. He was named to his first of two consecutive Pro Bowls after being snubbed the previous year. He was also named a second-team All-Pro.
Over the next two seasons, his numbers descended as quickly as they had risen, and by 1970, he spent his final season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Still, you would be hard-pressed to find someone more productive in reception in the history of the organization than Jones was over his six-year run with the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Tomon Fox, a current outside linebacker with the Giants, is heading into his fourth season with the team. He is already three jersey numbers deep with the franchise. He previously wore numbers 49 and 94. This past season, he donned the No. 45 for the team. He took over the number from Boogie Basham, who wore it in 2023.
