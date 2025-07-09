Number 60 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 60 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 60 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OL/DE Cal Hubbard (1936), OL Monk Edwards (1940-42), G-LB Len Younce (1943-48), OT Tom Kearns (1945), LB-G Jon Baker (1950-52), G/T Bill Austin (1953-57), G/T-DL Buzz Guy (1958-59), G Bill Crawford (1960), G Ken Byers (1962-64), LB Jim Carroll (1965-66), G/T Doug Van Horn (1968), G Willie Banks (1970), G Steve Alexakos (1971), T Bart Buetow (1973), OL Brad Benson (1978-87), G/T Eric Moore (1988-93), C/G Bryan Stoltenberg (1997), C Shaun O'Hara (2004-10), OT Selvish Capers (2012), G Adam Gettis (2015-16), OL Marcus McKethan (2023), C/G Bryan Hudson (2024)
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Center Shaun O’Hara, a three-time Pro Bowler and the anchor of one of the Giants’ best offensive lines this century, which not only won Super Bowl XLII but which in the 2008 season helped run block for the league’s No. 1 rushing offense, gets the nod.
O’Hara, who grew up in Hillsborough, New Jersey, and attended Rutgers, actually passed on a chance to sign with the Giants when he went undrafted; instead, he signed with the Browns, where he primarily played guard.
He signed with the Giants in 2004 as part of the incoming Tom Coughlin-Eli Manning era. Unfortunately for O’Hara, when the Giants went to Manning as their starter in Week 11 of that season, the center had developed a staph infection from a case of athlete’s foot, which left him hospitalized.
The Giants instead turned to second-year center/guard Wayne Lucier, their seventh-round draft pick in 2003, for Manning’s NFL debut.
Fortunately, O’Hara recovered and was back on the job that season, playing in 12 games for the Giants. Over the next five seasons, he only missed one game, that in 2006.
In 2008, he was named to the first of three consecutive Pro Bowls, also earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2008.
Unfortunately, in 2010, O’Hara developed a foot issue that limited him to six games. Following the end of the lockout in 2011, the Giants cut O’Hara, who then decided to retire as a member of the Giants.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Center Bryan Hudson is currently sporting No. 60. Hudson was signed last year, on November 6, to the Giants’ practice squad. The 6-5, 305-pound Hudson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions after completing his college career at Louisville. While he primarily played center during his collegiate career, he also had over 700 snaps at right guard.
The Giants got an up-close look at Hudson last summer when he was with the Lions in a game where he played 35 snaps. Hudson appears to be a long shot to make the Giants roster this year.