Number 92 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 92 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 92 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Jeff Tootle (1987), DE Michael Strahan (1993-2007)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Amazingly, only two players in franchise history have worn No. 92, but it was the last guy who wore it for the duration of his Hall of Fame career that every Giants fan instantly thinks of.
That, of course, is Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan. The Giants selected Strahan in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern University. He was limited to just nine games his rookie season but would become a full-time starter in 1994.
Strahan would endure a couple of solid seasons before breaking out in 1997 with 14.5 sacks and the first First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors of his career. He would go on to earn six more All-Pro selections and six more Pro Bowls.
In 2001, the elite pass rusher also led the league and set an NFL record with 22.5 sacks during the season. He also led the league in tackles for losses (24) and forced fumbles (6) and received the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Strahan also led the league in sacks (18.5) and tackles for losses (23) in 2003 to retain his sack-leader title.
Strahan spent 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the Giants. He was an instrumental leader in the Giants 2007 Super Bowl run. In his final game, he recorded three tackles, two quarterback hits, a pass deflection, and a crucial third-quarter sack in the Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots.
Strahan would finish his career on a high note and retire following the Super Bowl win. He was the franchise leader in games played (216) and sacks (141.5) at the time of his retirement. He still holds the record for sacks, as well as solo tackles (666) and tackles for losses (131).
Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He was voted the No. 5 all-time Giant on last year’s “Top 100” list and is in the Giants' "Ring of Honor."
He finished his career with 854 total tackles (663 solo), 141.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, 131 tackles for loss, 23 passes defended, four interceptions and three total defensive touchdowns.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants retired Strahan's number during a halftime ceremony on November 28, 2021, at MetLife Stadium. He was joined by his family, as well as former teammates and coaches, including Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin, and Justin Tuck. Before officially retiring the number, no Giant had worn No. 92 since his retirement from the game after the 2007 season.
