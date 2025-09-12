NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 3 Key Matchups
How quickly things can fade. But it's far more important for the New York Giants to show how fast things can bounce back.
It is critical for head coach Brian Daboll and crew to recover all of their high-level offseason vibes this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys and to flush the huge letdown in their 21-6 loss at Washington on opening day.
And it's equally important for the team to prevent its third consecutive 0-2 start, especially with both games against NFC East opponents.
No matter how much talent the Giants added to their roster, being able to establish a running game and keep the front of the pocket clean for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, a play-action specialist, was going to be the lead domino on the table.
On the flip side, it was crucial to get the run defense to firm up as quickly as possible, considering All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II did not play in the preseason while returning from an elbow injury.
The mission remains unchanged despite the team's failure to check any of these boxes in Week 1 in their disappointing loss.
No, this is not the same Dallas team that has won 15 of the past 16 games in the all-time series. In particular, All-Pros Micah Parsons (linebacker) and Zack Martin (offensive lineman) are gone.
So too is running back Ezekiel Elliott, who often pounded the Giants into submission after the Cowboys built up an early lead.
But the Giants still have to deal with quarterback Dak Prescott and the likes of incoming veterans George Pickens and Kenny Clark, who also provide significant hurdles to climb on offense and defense, respectively.
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is ramping up after knee surgery, and fellow corner DaRon Bland is out with a foot injury, but starting safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker remain in place, and linebacker Dante Fowler is back for his second stint with the club.
How do the Giants handle this new version of the Cowboys? We break down the three key matchups Big Blue will have to contend with to right their ship in the above video.
