NY Giants' Biggest Question Ahead of Training Camp Revealed
After winning Coach of the Year, winning a Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, and rejuvenating a miserable New York Giants franchise, head coach Brian Daboll was viewed as a rising star in his first season as a head coach.
It has been a different story in the two seasons. The Giants went from a nine-win team to a six-win team, to a three-win team. Daboll currently holds an 18-32-1 record throughout his first three seasons as head coach, which has raised questions about his future with the Giants.
Most of the troubles stem from poor quarterback play, which has kept the team from reaching its full potential the last two seasons and has ranked towards the bottom of the league in passing and scoring. To revamp the passing attack, the front office signed quarterback Russell Wilson.
However, not everyone believes that Wilson is the answer, least of all Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, who questions if Wilson, whom he listed as the biggest question mark for the Giants, can save Daboll's job.
"Daboll is probably on his last strike as Giants coach. It wouldn't be surprising to see them move on in the offseason if he can't get some momentum going in the Big Apple," Ballentine said.
Daboll isn’t the only one with a lot at stake. Ballentine believes that Wilson might have his last chance in New York of proving he’s still a starting quarterback, stating that the Giants’ “head coach-QB combo is going to have to find chemistry early, and that starts in training camp."
Wilson, 36, is nearing the end of his career, but he remains a productive quarterback. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games after missing the first six games with a calf injury. He also led the Steelers to the playoffs before falling to the Ravens in the Wild Card.
Is Brian Daboll's future really tied into how Wilson performs?
The fact that Daboll's future is intertwined with Wilson couldn't be more incorrect. If anything, Daboll might have received a breather thanks to his active involvement in selecting and now developing quarterback Jaxson Dart as the franchise’s quarterback of the future.
Dart is unlikely to see the field this year as a starter, as Daboll has crafted a developmental plan that is believed to mirror what he followed in Buffalo after the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen.
As for Wilson, seeing that he was signed to a one-year deal, it’s been clear as day that he’s strictly a bridge option. In most cases, a bridge quarterback’s success or lack thereof doesn’t necessarily correlate to whether a head coach is retained or fired.
In Daboll’s case, unless he completely loses the locker room, it shouldn’t be an automatic assumption that if the Giants have another losing season, he’ll be shown the door by ownership.