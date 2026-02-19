Former Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Looking Ahead to Role with Titans

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll probably has a few regrets over how his three-plus seasons with Big Blue turned out, specifically how the team failed to sustain the success it achieved in 2022, his first season with the team.

That year, the Giants shocked the league, going 9-7-1 and making the postseason for the first time since 2016, with their first postseason win coming since 2011. The Giants’ accomplishments were enough to earn Daboll the AP Coach of the Year.

But as has been the case with Daboll, he’s not necessarily looking back on what went wrong during his tenure in New York, not as he begins his new assignment as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and head coach Robert Saleh, a longtime Daboll friend.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Or s end us a question for our weekly Saturday morning mailbag.

“This is my 26th year in the National Football League,” Daboll told the Titans beat reporters during his introductory press conference when asked if he had reflected on his time in East Rutherford.

“You do that every year at whatever stop you're at. I think the most important thing is to be where your feet are. I'm excited to be here. I'm looking forward to it.”

Daboll didn’t go into any specific takeaways he picked up after becoming the second head coach in 2025 to lose his job during the season, ironically, after the Titans fired Brian Callahan, now the quarterbacks coach for the Giants.

“There are a lot of things I've learned along the way, whether it was a defensive assistant, a quarterback coach, a receiver coach,” Daboll said.

“You try to do a better job at the next place you're at. And my role is to try to, you know, help our football team be the best offense we can be under the direction of Robert (Saleh), which I think is very important to take the lead from the head coach.”

Daboll, who was instrumental in the Giants’ drafting of quarterback Jaxson Dart, was also reportedly enthralled with Cam Ward, whom the Titans selected first overall in last year’s draft; the Giants reportedly made inquiries to the Titans to move up in last year’s draft.

He’ll, of course, get to work now with Ward and will, at some point, also get a chance to see how Dart is coming along in Year 2 of his development since the Giants and Titans will face off against each other in East Rutherford in 2026.