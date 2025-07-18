NY Giants Defensive Renovations Draw Doubt in New Analysis
With the New York Giants ready for the start of training camp, Big Blue’s defense figures to be harboring the most noise in the coming weeks.
Understandably so, for beyond what unfolds at the quarterback position, which could change noticeably as the season progresses, the Giants have made it clear that they intend to stake their claim in the league this year, relying on the strength of their defense.
Led by the vast offseason improvements that general manager Joe Schoen made to the defensive front to help spur their pass rush and run response, the Giants are expected to be better and repeat as one of the top pressure units, a trajectory they were already heading in before key injuries soiled the journey last year.
New York still finished 13th in the league in pass rush win rate (41%) and sixth in total sacks (45) despite their historically bad record last season. With new additions such as rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter, many would think they’d have a solid shot at being among the game’s elite huddles again in 2025.
One person who doesn’t share that optimism is NFL Media writer Gennaro Filice, who in his newly released projection of the league’s top 10 defenses for the upcoming season, completely snubbed the Giants.
Felice’s forecasted teams, including one of the Giants’ division rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2, were based on which units will allow the least number of points to be scored when the defense is present on the field.
The Giants' defense placed 21st overall in that exact category with an average of 24.4 points per contest and were an astounding 11th best in redzone scoring percentage (53.7%), which wasn’t too far off from most of the top 10 squads in 2024.
While he offered no deeper reasoning for why certain teams were kept off or fluctuated out of the party, it’s reasonable to assume that the Giants’ lack of inclusion had a lot more to do than simply a mere number on the scoreboard and was more about the bigger picture that lies ahead.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
The Giants' secondary is key to inspiring more respect and confidence
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen should be excited for the chaos he could create in the backfield with his upgraded defensive front that features four talented pass rushers. However, there is no denying that the Giants' secondary is still being viewed as the weak link of the entire operation.
The back end has long been marred by inexperience that likely factored into Filece’s decision to hold the Giants’ whole crew off of his top-10 ranking despite all the talent on the line of scrimmage that’s been drawing attention.
Last season, their coverage woes were on full display as they ranked 28th in coverage grade (52.9) and allowed an average of 210.6 yards through the air to opponents. Their miserable statistics in the deep field included 23 passing touchdowns allowed and only five interceptions, which landed at the bottom of the sport.
In addition to being highly unproductive in slowing down the elite receiving threats across the league, the secondary doesn’t have a fully established core to round out the starting lineup.
New cornerback Paulson Adebo is slated to command the No. 1 corner role as a premier press coverage defender who thrives at playing aggressively and getting his hands on the pigskin.
Besides that position being filled, the Giants have yet to figure out who’s going to earn the other perimeter spot with Adebo, setting up an important camp battle between Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott, both incumbents who’ve dealt with their well-noted struggles in coverage.
Then there is the question of how they’ll deploy their thin safeties group headlined by veteran free agent addition Jevon Holland and second-year prospect Tyler Nubin.
The team drew some positive contributions from Nubin early on last season, but his skills have yet to reach their full potential amid an ankle injury that ended his debut after 13 games.
The goal for the Giants' secondary has to be twofold as the 2025 campaign draws near. They need to establish a stronger identity around their new veteran players, who will be tasked with mentoring the young pieces. The overall production from the group must improve for the Giants to gain more respect from their competition.
It’s extremely hard to beat many teams in the modern NFL when a defense isn’t disrupting passes and getting their hands on the football to take it the other way.
Sacking the quarterback is always great for stalling drives, but often the biggest way to flip the script of a game —and of an entire season —is by forcing turnovers at the most crucial moments.
The Giants didn’t put enough pressure on their opponents in 2024, and that is a significant reason why one could argue for leaving them out of the top-10 list before the season begins.
Their schedule is even more challenging this time around, making improved ball instincts an even more crucial element in giving the franchise a decent chance of competing against premier offensive attacks and being taken seriously.