NY Giants Go Defense in PFF's 2012 Re-draft
Coming off a Super Bowl XLVI victory, the New York Giants selected explosive running back David Wilson with the last pick in the first round. However, they go a different route in PFF's 2012 re-draft, selecting outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus out of Illinois.
After losing Brandon Jacobs in free agency, the Giants originally drafted Wilson to form what was expected to be a lethal duo in the backfield with veteran Ahmad Bradshaw. His career did not get off to a good start as he fumbled his first career carry in the season opener and was benched the rest of the game.
Wilson was a non-factor on offense for most of the season but was an elite returner. He had four games with over 100 return yards before finally breaking out in Week 13.
In the first quarter, following a pick-six, Wilson turned on the jets to go untouched for a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown. He then performed his signature touchdown celebration and backflipped in the end zone. He ended the day with 227 total return yards.
He was just as explosive on offense and rushed for 100 yards and two more touchdowns on 13 carries for a 7.7-yard average, including a 52-yard touchdown.
Wilson became the first player in NFL history with at least 200 kickoff return yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game and broke a Giants franchise record with 327 all-purpose yards.
The Virginia Tech product finished his rookie year with 358 yards and four touchdowns and led the league with 1,533 kickoff return yards. Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a career-ending neck injury in Week 5 of the following season.
Meanwhile, Mercilus endured a solid 10-year career with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Packers and retiring following the 2021 season. He logged three seasons with a PFF grade of 70.0-plus, but he hovered around the mark for most of his career.
Mercilus finished his career with 58 sacks, 362 total tackles, 73 tackles for losses, and 13 forced fumbles in 138 career games.
How Mercilus would have fit into the 2012 defense
Once perceived as the Giants' strength, the defensive line showed signs of regression in 2012 and could have benefited from another pass rusher, such as Mercilus.
When the Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011, their pass rush ranked third in the NFL with 48 sacks, but they recorded just 33 in 2012. The defense also allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and the fifth-most passing yards in the league.
The following season, the Giants defense also suffered brutal blows to an already depleted line, losing Osi Umenyoria and Chris Canty in free agency. Mercilus could have been a long-term option as well as a quick fix for the defense.
In his rookie season, Mercilus recorded six sacks and six tackles for losses, showcasing his ability to get into the backfield to break plays up. He was also utilized as an off-ball linebacker in some instances and recorded an 80.4 coverage grade.
Mercilus could have also prevented a 2016 free-agent spending spree that ultimately caused a salary cap issue for the team for years to come. In 2015, Mercilus had the best season of his career, recording a career-high 12.5 sacks and finished with the best PFF grade of his career.
To start his career with the Giants, he would have been utilized more as a rotational pass rusher since the team had Umenyoria and Canty, as well as Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Tuck, and Mathias Kiwanuka. But, he could have eventually become a starter for the team for many years to come.