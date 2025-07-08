NY Giants Last Two Super Bowl Teams Ranked Low Among Last 25 Winners
The NY Giants have won two Super Bowls over the last 25 years, but despite coming out on top in 2007 and 2011, they are two Super Bowl-winning teams that finished at the bottom of Bleacher Report's ranking of the 25 Super Bowl winners in the current century.
The 2011 team finished as the worst team, and maybe rightfully so. The Giants barely made the playoffs and had to win their last two games of the season against the Jets and Cowboys to capture the division and secure a playoff spot.
By 2011, the Giants' defense had become a shadow of the 2007 Super Bowl team. They finished the season ranked 27th in total yards allowed, 29th in passing yards allowed, and 19th in rushing yards allowed.
The pass rush managed to finish third in the NFL with 48 sacks, but the defense allowed 400 points that season and 5.6 yards per play. Only the 2018 Patriots gave up more yards per play (5.62) on the list.
The 2011 team is the only Super Bowl-winning team since 2000 to have just nine regular-season wins and a negative scoring margin (minus 6). They also had just one All-Pro selection in Jason Pierre-Paul.
However, the team was hot at the right time and was aided by a historic postseason run by Eli Manning.
During the 2011 Super Bowl run, Manning threw for 1,219 yards, the most passing yards in a single postseason, nine touchdowns, and just one interception.
The Giants defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card before upsetting the 15-1 Green Bay Packers on the road in the Divisional Round and the 13-3 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
They eventually beat the Patriots for the second time in four years in Super Bowl XLVI. The 2011 team drastically overperformed and became one of the heralded underdog stories of the 2010s.
2007 NY Giants by the numbers
The 2007 NY Giants were the better of the two, but not by much, according to the rankings, which had that team at No. 24.
The Giants finished the season with a 10-6 record, winning just one more game than the 2011 team. However, they were just 1-5 against teams with a winning record after starting that season 0-2.
The defense was the team's strength, finishing the season ranked seventh in total yards allowed, 11th in passing yards allowed, and fourth in rushing yards allowed. They also led the league in sacks with 53.
The offense was the problem as they ranked 16th in total yards and 21st in passing yards, although they were aided by a rushing attack that ranked in the top 5 in yards.
Still, the offense scored 373 points that season, and their plus-22 regular-season scoring margin ranks second-last among the 25 teams on this list, only ahead of the 2011 team.
The Giants also did not have a First-Team All-Pro selection that season and only had one Pro Bowler, defensive end Osi Umenyiora.
Like the 2011 team, the 2007 team was able to defy expectations and overperform in the playoffs and Super Bowl. They were also led by a young, unproven Manning, who became the postseason legend that year.
Manning threw for 844 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception that postseason and led the team to road victories over the Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Packers before defeating Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII.
While the team won the Super Bowl, it did not dominate, having many close victories. They only outscored their four playoff opponents by 20 total points, one of the lowest postseason point differentials among teams on this list.
Compared to the talent and dominance of other teams, the Giants' Super Bowl-winning teams were never the best in the NFL or even in their respective conferences. However, the underdog Giants were able to accomplish a feat that few teams accomplish.
