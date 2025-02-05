A Look at Retired Giants QB Eli Manning's Career By The Numbers
New York Giants legend Eli Manning will learn on February 6 whether he has been selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This has been a huge debate throughout Manning's career. Is he a Hall of Famer? Is he worthy of a first-ballot selection? Everyone in the media has had plenty to say about Manning's time in New York.
But whether he gets selected or not, there is no debate about his impact on the NFL and its record books.
Regular Season Stats and Records
Voters and fans will oppose Manning's Hall of Fame candidacy based on his 117-117 (.500) record and 244 career interceptions.
However, at the time of his retirement, Manning ranked seventh all-time in completions (4,895), passing yards (57,023), and touchdowns (366). He ranks 11th in all categories as of today.
Manning spent his whole 16-year career in New York. He holds the franchise records for yards, touchdowns, completions, and games started. Manning was also one of the most durable quarterbacks in the game.
He holds the third-longest starting streak among quarterbacks, starting 210 consecutive games from November 21, 2004, to November 23, 2017. This streak is also the tenth-longest among all players in league history. Manning's 234 career starts put him in a tie for 10th.
Manning ranks 16th in fourth-quarter comebacks with 27 and 12th in game-winning drives with 37.
This includes five fourth-quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives, tied for the most in the 2011 season. That season, he also threw for a career-high 4,933 yards.
Postseason and Super Bowl Stats and Records
Manning made his mark and cemented himself in NFL lore during the playoffs and Super Bowl.
The New Orleans native held an 8-4 record in 12 postseason starts, including two Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011. He owns the franchise playoff records for pass attempts (400), 242 completions, completion percentage (60.5), yards (2,815), and touchdown passes (18).
During the 2011 Super Bowl run, Manning threw for 1,219 yards, the most passing yards in a single postseason. He also threw nine touchdowns.
He also has four 4th quarter comebacks, five game-winning drives in the playoffs, and two of the most memorable game-winning drives in Super Bowl history.
One of those drives included the miraculous "helmet catch," which will go down as one of the best plays in Super Bowl history. The other had the best throw of Manning's career when he hit Mario Manningham on the sideline in 2011.
Manning is one of six players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. That list includes three Hall of Fame quarterbacks-- Terry Bradshaw, Bart Starr, and Joe Montana–and two future Hall of Famers (Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes).
Manning is also one of 22 quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl without losing one and one of 13 quarterbacks to win at least two Super Bowls.
In the two games, Manning combined for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 66.2% of his throws.
Other Accolades
The 44-year-old appeared in four Pro Bowls throughout his career. He appeared on the NFL's Top 100 list in 2012 (31), 2013 (43), and 2016 (47).
Manning also received the 2016 Walter Payton Award for his charitable work and contribution to New York and New Jersey communities, sharing that year’s honors with Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.