NY Giants Mailbag: Daboll's Giant Decision
Want to get in on our weekly mailbag?You can do so here, or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Kris, I think it's a combination of things. One, not having a solid running game — I think some people vastly underestimated the impact Saquon Barkley had on the 2022 season.
I took a look at the average yards per play in the red zone since 2022 and, to no surprise, it’s dipped every year since. Here is the breakdown from TruMedia (via Locked On Giants podcast):
- 2022: Rush 5.4, Pass 8.1
- 2023: Rush 5.1, Pass 8.1
- 2024: Rush 4.5, Pass 6.8
- 2025: Rush 4.4, Pass 7.3
I suppose if you can’t run the ball, you’re going to become one-dimensional in the red zone, and I suspect that’s what has happened to the Giants.
Combine that with slow-developing plays and defenders knowing they have shut down the run, allowing them to be more aggressive in coverage, and I think that might just be a possible answer.
Hi Pete. I think the big appeal to the Giants' ownership was two-fold. One, Daboll had worked with Joe Schoen previously, and the two, from all indications, got along well with the Bills.
Sometimes, you get a GM/HC combination that doesn't work smoothly together, and I don't think the Giants wanted to risk that after having had it at least one time prior in recent years.
The other factor is Josh Allen's development, which, if I'm being honest, is a bit overplayed. Allen came in with talent--it's not as though he was turned into a star after being a scrub. But I think the team, in hoping to make a go of it with Daniel Jones, felt that Daboll could do that.
And as we are now seeing with Jones in Indiana, that whole expectation has flown out the window. Let's hope Daboll can work whatever magic is left in his hat with Dart.
Satoshi, not for nothing, but didn’t John Mara say at the end of last year that he needed to feel a lot better about the direction of the franchise by the end of the season because his patience was running thin?
If that wasn’t clear enough and honest enough that Daboll and Schoen are fighting for their jobs, then I don’t know what to tell you.
That’s a tough one, Tim, because with a 0-3 record, I think you can point to almost everyone. I would say safety Tyler Nubin tops the list. So far, per PFF, he has six missed tackles in three games after posting 10 in 14 games as a rookie.
I think Dexter Lawrence II has to be on the list as well, as he has not made the kind of impact he’s made in the past for whatever reason.
I might also include Paulson Adebo on the list, as he leads the defensewith two dropped interceptions, and his current 100.2 coverage rating is the highest it’s been since the 2022 season.
The game against the Dallas Cowboys was a wild one. After the game it left me wondering if the New York Giants lack a 'killer instinct' to shut down the opposing team. What do you think? -- Pat L.
Interesting observation, Pat. I guess it depends on your definition, but I think you’re onto something. I think of the teams of the 1980s, and they just had that “it” factor, that swagger.
The same applies to the 2007 and 2011 teams. I don’t get that sense with the current squad, however. But that could just be me.
Do you think signing Gano, an older kicker with an injury history, and a $5 million salary was a good idea? If not, how many mulligans does Schoen get? -- Erick S.
Erick, Gano was signed to his current deal in December 2023, which, as I recall, was done to open up cap space. So, his $5 million cap hit was essentially baked in at that time.
Look, no one can predict injuries. Phil Simms had an early career injury history, but then straightened that out. Amani Toomer had an early career injury history and shed that label.
Now that said, would I have liked for the Giants to have done something to lower Gano’s cap hit this year? Yes. But do we know for a fact the Giants didn’t try to do so, and Gano just said no? We do not.
Schoen has made some questionable moves, and I disagree with some of them, but don’t get me wrong.
However, we don’t know if he attempted to do something there with Gano and was rejected. If he did, I would have called the bluff, as kickers are a dime a dozen, but I suspect this came down to going with what they knew rather than bringing in someone new.
Is there a sensible reason why Daboll and company are refusing or avoiding playing a talented WR in Jalin Hyatt? Why clog up the roster spot with him? Isn't Jaxson Dart going to need as many weapons as possible when he takes the reins? -- Winston S.
Winston, the obvious answer is that the coaches seem to have soured on Hyatt for whatever reason. They have told the kid to stay ready, but I think it’s quite telling that they turned to rookie UDFA Beau Collins over the receiver they traded up to get in the third round.
As for why they’re holding onto him, I suspect they want to cover themselves in case there is an injury, and that they’re also hoping for Hyatt to have a breakthrough.
Do you see a game or games this year where you will be able to grade each phase of the team and coaching a B+ or higher? I am not asking you to name the game(s) just provide some hope. -- Howard D.
I'm not a fortune teller, Howard. I would hope that would be the case, though.
Should the Giants start Mbow at right tackle, his natural position, and move Eluemunor inside to his natural guard position? I think this would definitely strengthen the line. -- Charles P.
No. Eluemunor has been playing solid ball at right tackle. Why would you want to make two moves on the offensive line now, especially one that involves moving a guy who has probably been the best on the unit to a new position?
Why not try Winston before putting Dart in at QB? 2. What are they going to do with Evan Neal? It’s not working. Make him a Defensive Tackle? Why is Daniel Jones succeeding in Indianapolis? And what do you think John Mara is thinking now? Barkley, McKinney, Jones. -- Daniel M.
Daniel, Jaxson Dart clearly, in the opinion of the coaching staff, won the QB2 job. Side note: I wonder if they had made Winston No. 2, how many people would have started screaming over another bust of a first-round draft pick?
I don't think they were going to make the same mistake they made last year, when, after they cut Jones, instead of naming Drew Lock as the starter, they skipped over him for DeVito, who at the time was QB3.
Neal is going to play out his contract and move on, unless the team decides to trade him.
I don’t cover the Colts, so I can’t speak to what they are doing to help Daniel Jones succeed. Maybe it’s better personnel? A better scheme? The idea of a fresh start, enabling him to play loose? Might be something to look at after the season wraps up.
I’m sure John Mara wasn’t happy that Jones didn’t work out and that Barkley moved on. Didn’t he say something about sleepless nights if Barkley walked out the door during the Hard Knocks episodes a couple of years ago?
Over the last 3+ years, there has been one constant. Schoen and Daboll. While Daboll can point to Year 1 as a positive, Shoen cannot, as Gettleman essentially constructed that roster. Daboll’s coaching has regressed significantly, and Shoen’s attempts to improve the roster have been a disaster.
There are no simple solutions, but it is clear that the Shoen regime has been a failure. What should Mara do? I assume he will let the misery continue and fire both at season'sthe end of the season, but do you think that is the best approach? --Dave R.
Dave, I don’t think it’s that easy. If the team finishes at the bottom, several questions need to be asked to determine why. Was it the coaching? The personnel? A combination of both?
And then what happens if Dart indeed shows promise? Does Daboll have a case to stay? That didn’t save Pat Shurmur after the 2019 season, if you remember. Does ownership want to start all over again?
Did Schoen and Daboll each present a plan they believed in that maybe ownership wasn’t as comfortable with? Again, there are numerous variables at play here.
That all being said, if the results are the same year after year, then something has to change. But if there is a legitimate reason for it — and right now, I don’t know that it is, because you can’t even blame injuries — then I think that has to be taken into consideration.
What did the KC defense do to effectively neuter the Giants’ offense, specifically the passing game? Didn’t the Giants have a Plan B to deal with the Chiefs? What did Russell Wilson do or not do against KC to cause the coaching staff to stop trusting him?
Explain how playing Dart now, and deviating from the publicly expressed plan to sit him for most or the entire season, will succeed. -- Howard D.
Howard, regarding the Kansas City game, I’m going to refer you to Bob Folger’s two articles (offense here and defense/special teams here). Bob will be doing this kind of breakdown after every game–this is what we used to do at Inside Football.
As for playing Dart now, isn’t it obvious? This is a last-ditch attempt by Daboll. He’s turning to the guy he handpicked and has been developing, and looking for the kid to save the sinking ship.
If they lose to the Chargers with the rookie, maybe people will give the team a pass. But if they lose to the Chargers and then the Saints? I suspect someone may have to take the blame if that happens.
Jeff, according to the New York Post, Daboll told the players during Wednesday’s morning team meeting. Meanwhile, as you know, the NFL Network and ESPN got it on Tuesday, which has now become the norm, as I'm sure you're aware.
What I might have done was keep it quiet until Wednesday morning, when the players showed up for work, at which point I would have spoken to the quarterbacks first and THEN told the players.
That’s an interesting question, Sancho. How many quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame have won Super Bowl championships? For me, I think I’d rather have a dominating defense that makes life a heck of a lot easier for the offense.
Whoa, are you suggesting I'm old? I ain't ready for the seniors home yet! Seriously, though, no, I don't remember that game or much in terms of Giants football from the early 1980s.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.