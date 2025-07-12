NY Giants Mailbag: Getting Ready for Training Camp
Kris, I do not believe that. I think the reason why both teams have been among the worst in recent years boils down to a lack of stability both in the coaching ranks and in player personnel.
The Giants have always been in this market, right? So, how was it that they were so successful earlier in the century and also in the 1980s? Because they had stability, and they built the rosters the right way.
What does Jaxson Dart need to show to earn the starting job in Week 1? – Phil L.
Phil, I honestly don’t think there is a path to Dart getting the starting job in Week 1 unless injuries cut down Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That’s not a knock against Dart, who I think will be a fine quarterback, but that’s just how circumstances have set things up.
The Giants need to get out of the gate on the right foot. They have set things up to be patient with Dart this year and not rush him into the lineup before he’s ready and risk anything going wrong. I get it that everyone is excited to see him play, but he’ll get his chance before you realize it and when the time is right.
Health of Dex, Okerke, Nubin, and Thomas. Are they full-go for camp in a couple of weeks? Dan G.
Dan, right now I don’t have an answer for you, but I’ll give you some educated guesses. Right now, the only player I don’t believe will be ready to go is outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje, who tore his pectoral in early May during the offseason program.
I believe both Dexter Lawrence and Tyler Nubin will be good to go. I think Thomas should be good to go as well, though I could see them managing his summer reps to start camp.
I’m not sure about Okereke. They backed off of him in the spring and that has me a tad concerned. I’m hoping though that it was just them being overly cautious.
We’ll get answers in a couple of weeks when the veterans show up for their physicals.
What’s the best and worst thing about covering training camp? – James K.
What’s up James? Training camp can sometimes get a little monotonous day in and day out, plus I would also say that sometimes it’s hard to see everything you want to see since we’re limited to a specific area of the field. Also sometimes it gets uncomfortably warm out there.
That said, what I like about it is to see a wide range of players competing, and also getting the chance to sit with guys I haven’t spoken with before to cover some of the more creative angles that aren’t talked about much.
Hi. I’m going to training camp this year for the first time. Any advice regarding autographs or anything? – Billy D.
Hi Billy. That’s awesome! The first piece of advice is to make sure you have protection from the sun. I believe they’re going to have those metal benches again and although they’re covered, the sun can reflect and burn you if you’re fair-skinned.
Most importantly, bring lots of water to drink. It can get quite toasty out there during the duration of a practice. As for autographs, I think they set up stations toward the one side closest to the main building for the legacy players.
I don’t know, however, how autographs work for the current players. I’m sure there will be staff there to direct you. Enjoy camp and be sure to wave if you see me.