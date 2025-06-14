NY Giants Mailbag: Is Jaxson Dart Daniel Jones 2.0?
Many draft analysts viewed Jaxson Dart as a late 2nd-round talent, so when the Giants traded back up into the first round to select him, it reminded me of when Dave Gettleman reached for Daniel Jones.
When I read the scouting reports on Dart, it seems he holds the ball too long, struggles with processing beyond his first read, has an inaccurate deep ball, and needs work on his mechanics. However, he is mobile and can run. That sounds a lot like Daniel Jones 2.0.
We all know that Daboll was unsuccessful in developing Daniel Jones. What do you think Coach Daboll sees in Dart that makes him so enthusiastic? And if things don’t go well, will the Giants consider taking a QB in next year’s draft if a true first-round pick falls to them? – Doug L.
Doug, while I can see why you think the two situations (Jones and Dart) are the same, they are not.
First, Jones was in what, Year 4, when Daboll inherited him? Most people would probably agree that if a quarterback doesn’t start to peak by Year 3, he’s a lost cause. So, I don’t think you can fully put that on Daboll, who, by the way, did get Jones to play his best during the 2022 season.
Second, Jones went through how many offensive coordinators and head coaches there are. I would like to think the Giants learned their lesson about messing with a quarterback like that. A quarterback needs consistency, especially early on in his career. Jones didn’t have that.
Third, they’re not giving up on Dart after one season. Who knows how much he’s going to play, if at all? Are you saying that you want to see them pull the plug on him after one season, regardless? Sorry, but that makes no sense.
I think what Daboll saw in Dart, for lack of a better comparison, is an unmolded lump of clay that has the potential to become something special.
Dart has his warts – all young quarterbacks do – but I think Daboll believes he can help lead the task of minimizing or eliminating them and turn him into a viable franchise quarterback. But again, I do not see them pulling the plug on this endeavor after only one year.
Is anyone in the Giant organization pushing for Jim Patton's election to the Hall of Fame? He had six straight pro bowls and 52 pass interceptions, which still rank high in the record books. He had world-class speed and was probably the 2nd best C/B next to Em Tunnell in Giant history. – Charles P.
Charles, I don’t know the answer. I’ve asked in the past if the Giants do anything in terms of, say, creating a video for the HOF voting committee, like at least a couple of teams that I know of do to promote their candidates. Those I asked told me they weren’t aware of any promotional stuff done to back HOF candidates.
I think it's too soon to say if the offensive line will be better, worse, or the same. You need to see that group in pads to make a true assessment.
That said, the starting five is the same unit as last year-- the same starting unit that, for the first six games of the season, looked pretty good.
So I'd lean toward "better" as my response, given that they'll be playing a second year together. But again, let's see how they look next month when the pads go on.
Hi Jose. For me, the biggest weakness outside of the offensive line (which, to be frank, I am not sure I'd consider a weakness for the reasons I mentioned above) is at safety.
This isn't because of the talent but because of the depth. If they have any injuries at that spot, that could be a problem unless someone like Makari Paige (whom I like have high hopes for) steps up.
Good question, though I'm not sure if you were referring to stats or accomplishments or both.
So how about I say a floor for Abdul Carter is 54% of the defensive snaps played and six sacks, and a ceiling is double-digit sacks and 83% of the defensive snaps played? Sound good?
Kris, I have an article I'm working on about that very same topic (void years in contracts). I'll look to finish it after next week.
I've also been curious as to why Joe Schoen doesn't use void years, as I see the value in doing so, given how the cap continues to rise by leaps and bounds every season.