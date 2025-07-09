NY Giants OLB Abdul Carter's Potential Impact on Defense is Huge
Most analysts expected the NY Giants' No. 3 overall pick, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, to make an immediate impact on an improved Giants' defense this season. However, his impact could be even bigger than first thought.
Coming out of Penn State, Carter showcased his elite skill set as a pass rusher in his Junior season. He ranked seventh in sacks (12.5), fifth in tackles for losses (23.5), and second among college EDGE rushers with a 93.2 pass-rush grade.
He also finished in the top in pass-rush win rate with a grade of 22.6%, which put him in the 99th percentile of collegiate EDGE rushers.
When the Giants selected him, many were concerned about Carter's fit on defense. The team already had Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the roster manning the EDGE position, but those concerns should be wiped away.
Carter holds an array of elite pass-rush moves. When combined with his pure strength and athleticism, he can play anywhere along the field. Last season, he logged 267 snaps as an outside linebacker and 229 snaps as a defensive end and was effective at both positions.
As a defensive end, he achieved better production in terms of pressure rate and pass-rush win rate, and received a higher pass-rush grade. Still, he had a pressure rate of 17.6%, a 21.1% pass-rush win rate, and received a 90 pass-rush grade. The best part of Carter's game will always be his pass-rush ability, and he can do it anywhere.
The Giants have been deploying Carter in the spring similarly to how he was utilized last season, with potential plans to expand his role. And he showed a lightning-fast first step that often got him into the offensive backfield before the offensive linemen had a chance to get into their pass-blocking stance.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
NY Giants Abdul Carter's most underrated ability is this
Carter was mainly used as an inside linebacker to start his career and logged 897 snaps from inside the box through his first two seasons in Happy Valley.
His positional versatility could be another piece of the puzzle for Shane Bowen if he utilizes it correctly. The Giants can disguise coverages and blitzes by using Carter as an inside linebacker to confuse the offense.
Carter has a 24.7% pressure rate as an inside backer, which is his highest at any position. He also had 28 pressures in 2023 on just 112 pass-rush reps for a 25% pressure rate. In two seasons at the position, he racked up 104 total tackles, 17 tackles for losses, 11.0 sacks, nine pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.
In coverage, he carried a 64.6 coverage grade through three seasons. His best season came last season when he logged 50 coverage snaps and allowed just one reception on two targets for six yards.
Despite Carter's impressive numbers as an inside linebacker, he will mostly be deployed as an outside linebacker to start the season. However, as he gets his feet wet in the NFL, he could see snaps elsewhere on the defensive front.