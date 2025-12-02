Giants OLB Abdul Carter Draws Second Benching in Three Weeks

For the second time in three weeks, New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter has drawn a benching from interim head coach Mike Kafka.

According to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge, Carter's benching was a "coach's decision" and was not injury-related. The rookie spent the entire first quarter seated on the Giants' sideline in a coat while his teammates fell behind 17-0 to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Carter, who has had a chance to start for the injured Kayvon Thibodeaux these last three weeks, was benched two weeks ago against the 49ers after what he later admitted was a mix-up in the schedule that led to his missing a walkthrough practice because he was getting some extra treatment.

That infraction drew Carter a one-series benching.

This time, however, Carter, according to multiple reports, committed yet another team rules violation, leading to the “coach’s decision” to bench the rookie for the entire first quarter.

Carter entered the game in the second quarter with the score at 17-7.

Carter, the third overall pick in this year’s draft out of Penn State, was once touted as a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, his season has been a major disappointment, as he’s only mustered a half-sack so far, which came in a Week 1 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders on the road.

Despite the lack of sacks, Carter, per NFL+, came into the Week 13 game having generated 24 quick pressures this season, the fourth-most among edge rushers, tying him for seventh-most of any rookie since 2018.

He has also posted an average time to pressure of 2.58 seconds, the third-quickest in the NFL and quickest by a rookie since 2019, based on a minimum of 30 pressures.

After his first infringement, Carter took accountability for his mistake, acknowledging and promising it would not happen again. And yet two weeks later, it apparently has happened again, a disappointing development.

With this being Carter’s second-known infraction of team rules, it has cast a dark cloud over his maturity and an even bigger question mark regarding how much he may have gotten away with before the Giants made their head coaching switch.

