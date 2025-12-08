Three Giants Slip from Top 10 Pro Bowl Voting

With each loss mounting for the New York Giants , their presence in the 2026 Pro Bowl voting also dwindles.

In the latest update released by the league, only two Giants–outside linebacker Brian Burns and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke–are holding steady in the top-10 vote getters league-wide at their respective positions.

Burns, as he did in the first week of voting, is the top vote-getter at his position (outside linebacker) for both the NFC and AFC.

Burns remains second in the league in sacks with 13, behind league leader Myles Garrett of the Browns, who has 20. He is also third in tackles for loss (18).

Garrett has the second-most votes thus far in the defensive end category, behind Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers.

Okereke dropped one spot, going from fifth as of December 1 to sixth in the results released for December 8. His 110 tackles this season rank tenth in the league.

Three other Giants who initially placed in the top-10 league-wide at their respective positions–safety Dane Belton in the special teams category (sixth last week), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (ninth last week), and quarterback Jaxson Dart (ninth last week)–have all fallen out of the top-10.

Both Giants offensive tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, are also not in the top 10 at tackle.

Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas is the fourth-best graded pass-blocking tackle (86.6). It has allowed the fewest quarterback pressures (11) among 61 offensive tackles who have played a minimum of 285 pass blocking snaps this season.

Eluemunor is not too far behind his teammate in the pressures allowed category, having given up 17, tied for tenth with Darnell Wright of the Bears.

Eluemunor’s 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating is tied for PFF’s eighth-best mark , with Troy Fautanu of the Steelers.

The top five vote-getters are led by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (64,576), Seahawks receiver Jaxxon Smith-Njigba (55,486), 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (54,611), Parsons (54,058), and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (51,359).

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ends on December 15.

