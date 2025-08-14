NY Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Says Goals Provide Direction
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is a top-five draft pick, but as far as he’s concerned, that was a long time ago, and for now and the future, it’s all about becoming a premier NFL pass rusher.
To that end, Thibodeaux has never been afraid to admit to having lofty goals, such as eyeing the NFL single-season sack record currently shared by retired Giants legend Michael Strahan and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.
But, at the end of the day, it’s all about Thibodeaux playing his brand of ball with the Giants' defensive scheme.
“For me, I just want to play my best ball, whatever that looks like, so not only the numbers, but having the film to match it,” Thibodeaux said Thursday.
Last season, Thibodeaux was on a mission to top his 2023 season performance in which he recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks to lead the Giants. Unfortunately, a wrist injury shortened his season, and he ended up with 5.5 sacks. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old managed to finish 16th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate (17%) among edge rushers last season.
Thibodeaux knows he has a lot more that he’s yet to show, which is in part why he sets such lofty goals.
“I feel like if you don't have any goals, you don't have any direction. If you don't have things set out for what you want to do, it's hard to figure out what you're going to do,” he said.
“I like to set goals so that I can at least set a standard and say, ‘Am I playing to my standard?’ And that's why I've added the film to back up not just the goals, but also the fact that you may not get 22 sacks.
“You may not get 100-and-something tackles, but if you fall somewhere in between that and then you have the film and the hard work and everything to back that up, then you can be considered still a top player.”
Thibodeaux "flipped the switch"
Teammate and fellow edge rusher Brian Burns revealed that he saw Thibodeaux “flip a switch” last season, which resulted in the former Oregon Duck “playing a lot harder and more physical.”
The numbers back up Burns’s observation. When Thibodeaux returned from IR after missing five games, he logged four straight games with a pass-rush pressure percentage of at least 10% in those games, recording 20 pressures on 158 pass rushes, according to NFL Pro.
Thibodeaux, who is in the final year of his rookie contract and who had his option year picked up by the team, will undoubtedly want to be paid like a top-tier pass rusher, but he knows that to make a strong case for that to happen, he has to be more consistent with his play.
To put himself in the best position to accomplish that, Thibodeaux took up wrestling as part of his offseason training so that he could pick up techniques to help him convert some of those half sacks he had into full sacks.
He also credits Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen for helping him to lock in on the little details that maybe weren’t a part of what he had been doing in the past.
“Charlie Bullen has been a great asset to me and the rest of the guys in the room, and continuing to kind of grow – not just my ability on the field, but know what weight I want to play at, know what size, know what side of the ball I like and just figuring out what works for me and kind of just honing in on it, using that as my strength,” Thibodeaux said.
“For me right now, in this part of the season, I'm focused on having the film to match how I want to play.”
