NY Giants Open as Underdogs Against Dallas Cowboys
After the New York Giants were put on their backs in last Sunday’s season-opening 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, the oddsmakers are rolling right along with their underdog projections for the team, albeit slightly larger than before the first result unfolded.
According to FanDuel, the Giants are entering the second week of their campaign as 5.5-point underdogs ahead of their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. The oddsmakers have also listed the latest version of the divisional matchup with an over/under total of 44.5 points.
Before that offensive clunker against the Commanders in Week 1, the opening lines for the game were as close as three points in favor of the Cowboys. Still, ultimately, the Giants’ inefficiency last Sunday has seemed to only widen expectations for the home team to take this latest meeting in Week 2.
The Cowboys, who have been the Giants' Achilles’ heel in recent seasons, are coming off their own 24-20 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, a contest that came down to a couple of incomplete passes by Dallas’s offense from stealing that game from the defending champs down the stretch.
Instead, they’ll look for a typical “get right” game against their NFC East rivals from the Big Apple, whom they’ve taken the last eight matchups dating back to the start of the 2021 season, and hold the overall lead in the historic series by a 77-47-2 advantage.
In last season’s two faceoffs, the Cowboys took care of their business against the Giants, first in Week 4 in a close 20-15 victory as the Giants' offense fluttered in usual fashion.
They continued their dominant win streak two months later in AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving by a score of 27-20 in a holiday game that really wasn’t as tight as the final score suggested.
Like the Giants, the Cowboys’ 2025 roster has seen its fair share of shakeups, especially on the defensive front, as the organization made a huge move to ship off All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers right before the regular season commenced last week.
Even on the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have quarterback Dak Prescott back in his full form and have supplied him with new weapons in both the backfield and out on the perimeter, such as Javonte Williams and George Pickens.
Still, they’ve proven to be able to put up a good number of points on the Giants’ inferior defense whenever they see them, averaging 31.5 points per contest in the last eight games and posting 40+ points three times. The Giants, meanwhile, haven’t crossed the 20-point mark in that same span.
If Big Blue is going to want a chance to hang around with the Cowboys in what should be a raucous enemy territory on Sunday, they’re going to need to resolve their continued production woes that were on display against the Commanders and get the ball into the endzone behind Russell Wilson under center.
That couldn’t be truer at the quarterback position with the veteran Wilson, who is already drawing calls for his rookie counterpart, Jaxson Dart, to replace him if things continue to go south and the franchise falls to 0-2 again before they even get back home for their first game at MetLife Stadium.
Otherwise, expect the oddsmakers to feel vindicated for another week that they rode high with the Giants’ opponent and jumped the opening odds in the Cowboys’ favor, and for the visitor, another lopsided defeat that has become a staple in this heated rivalry in the NFC East.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
