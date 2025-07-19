NY Giants Projected to Finish Last in NFC East in New Forecast
The New York Giants have added veteran leadership, young talent, and a few fresh faces at quarterback this offseason. However, according to a new projection, that might still not be enough to pull them out of the basement of the NFC East.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes the Giants will again finish at the bottom of the NFC East, despite several promising additions made by general manager Joe Schoen to the roster. Moton believes that while the Giants' roster is improved, it hasn’t been improved enough to yield better results.
Much of the discussion around the 2025 Giants begins with quarterback Russell Wilson. After parting ways with Daniel Jones and cycling through options last year, the Giants signed the 10-time Pro Bowler in hopes of bringing stability to the position.
Wilson, who turns 37 this season, has been efficient over the past two seasons. He threw for 42 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes.
The critique highlights Wilson’s declining mobility and limited upside. While his deep-ball accuracy remains sharp, his days of taking over games with his legs or creating highlight-reel plays under pressure may be behind him.
Wilson won't be alone in trying to revive the Giants' offense. The team invested heavily in skill-position talent over the last couple of years, drafting LSU standout Malik Nabers the year before, and complementing wide receivers Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson.
They also added rookie running back Cam Skattebo to pair with Tyrone Tracy Jr, forming a potential thunder-and-lightning combo in the backfield.
On paper, this group has depth, youth, and upside. But as the forecast notes, that may not be enough in a division loaded with quarterback talent.
With Jalen Hurts leading the Super Bowl champion Eagles, Jayden Daniels now under center in Washington, and Dak Prescott still putting up big numbers in Dallas, the NFC East offers no easy matchups.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
Defensively, the Giants added cornerstone pieces in edge-rusher Abdul Carter, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, cornerback Paulson Adebo, and safety Jevon Holland. These acquisitions were intended to address the team's glaring defensive issues, particularly against the pass, which they ranked 24th in yards allowed.
Even with Carter’s potential as a pass-rusher and Holland’s versatility on the back end, New York’s unit may still fall short against high-octane offenses on their schedule.
Perhaps the most damning element of the Giants’ 2025 outlook is their brutal schedule. In addition to their NFC East rivals, Big Blue will face teams from the AFC West and NFC North, as these are some of the most competitive divisions in the league.
That means matchups against Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, and Jayden Daniels. There are a few soft spots, and little room for error.
While it’s easy for fans to scoff at predictions now, the reality is the Giants are still in rebuild mode, and the improvements they’ve made are going to be stress-tested against elite competition.
Whether the forecast proves accurate or not, it reflects the uphill battle the Giants face in 2025. Russell Wilson may provide leadership, Nabers could become a star, and the defense may jell into something that will be formidable, but none of it guarantees results in a league where the tiny margins are the difference between winning and losing
If this team wants to prove the critics wrong, it’ll need to punch above its weight and do it quickly out of the gate.