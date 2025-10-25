NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Rises in Latest NFL QB Rankings
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has only been a starter for four games, but a new analysis says he has already surpassed a Pro Bowl quarterback.
Dart had his highest volume performance in Week 7, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-32 Giants loss.
The difficulty of throws amped up for Dart: per Pro Football Focus, he attempted 13 throws of 10+ yards, his most of that distance this season.
Dart has also made an impact on the ground, rushing 37 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Dart’s steady improvement week by week was reflected in the most recent edition of NFL.com’s quarterback power rankings. After a big Week 7, Dart rose seven spots in the latest NFL.com quarterback rankings to 14th.
A Tier 4 quarterback according to the rankings, Dart is ahead of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dropped three spots to 15th.
Dart has been poised in the pocket as a rookie, showing solid awareness of when to use his legs, and, according to analyst Nick Shook, who authored the rankings, that was on full display in Week 7.
“Dart was excellent early in the game, making a memorable play by evading the rush, stepping up through the traffic, and finding Daniel Bellinger for a 44-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter,” Shook explained.
Although Dart excelled early, he didn’t lose confidence when the Giants' large lead evaporated; he battled through adversity.
“He embraced the challenge of the road game at Mile High, putting his body on the line all the way through the end (SEE: the QB keeper up the middle that required a full-extension dive to break the plane for a TD).
"Had the Giants not collapsed in the fourth quarter, more people would be singing his praises this week,” Shook wrote.
Giants need Dart performing at that level every week
Outside of a costly fourth-quarter interception, Dart played at his highest level of the season in Week 7 against Denver. That is an impressive feat against the Broncos, who rank tenth in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
The Broncos were able to limit Dart’s rushing ability, which made his big game through the air even more impressive. Even with that being the case, the Giants' offense is at its best when Dart is also making an impact on the ground.
The Eagles will do their best to limit Dart, as he hurt them both through the air and on the ground in Week 6. Although Dart was held to under 200 passing yards in Week 6, he had his highest completion percentage of the season (68%) and his most rushing yards in a single game (58).
Dart has shown a willingness to do whatever is necessary to put up points for the Giants' offense. His ability to do it all behind center for the Giants kept the Eagles off balance in Week 6, and it should be a goal of the Giants' offense to get back to that in Week 8.
