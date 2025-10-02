NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Up for Weekly Rookie Honors
Once projected to be a Day 2 NFL Draft pick, Jaxson Dart's star has steadily risen over the last few months. The former Ole Miss standout has capitalized on nearly every opportunity he has had to showcase his skills and personality during his brief tenure with the New York Giants.
Now, he is in the running for Rookie of the Week honors after making just one NFL start.
Dart, who completed 13-of-20 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown while also rushing 10 times for 54 yards and another TD in Sunday's 21-18 win versus the Los Angeles Chargers, is up against LA running back Omarion Hampton, Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, Texans RB Woody Marks, Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka, and Broncos RB RJ Harvey.
Dart has the narrative component after replacing veteran Russell Wilson and helping the besieged Giants earn their first win of the season, but his numbers do not warrant the Rookie of the Week title.
The No. 25 overall pick, who landed in the Meadowlands after Big Blue completed a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans, was not even the most productive first-year player in MetLife Stadium. Hampton exploded for 165 scrimmage yards, with a big chunk of that coming on a 54-yard rushing score in the third quarter.
Honestly, it is hard to argue that anyone other than Jeanty deserves the award. He finally broke out and racked up three touchdowns. A fan vote determines the winner, however, so there is certainly a chance a popular quarterback representing the largest media market in America will snag the crown for Week 4.
Whether or not Dart receives formal recognition is ultimately irrelevant. He achieved something even greater: infusing excitement into a long-suffering fan base.
Jaxson Dart is tasked with reviving the Giants offense
The Giants did not implement an overly ambitious offense against a stout Chargers defense. Since star wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained a season-ending ACL injury in the victory, that may remain the case going forward. Ergo, it can be challenging to accurately assess Dart's development as a passer.
What the 22-year-old can do, however, is take what the opposition gives him and utilize his athleticism. In time, the hope is that Dart will improve his improvisational skills and hone his talents. For now, though, it is perfectly fine for him to strictly adhere to structure.
Exercising caution on design runs, getting rid of the ball quickly, and perfecting timing are all things he can work on during his rookie campaign. Intangibles like confidence and competitive fire are harder to develop. Fortunately, he has those traits in spades.
Jaxson Dart exudes a presence that has quickly resonated with the locker room, coaching staff, and legions of fans. He obviously still has much to prove, but that is a productive first week on the job.
If No. 6 can continue to improve, just as he has done since the beginning of the year, he should have multiple opportunities to become Rookie of the Week.
