NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Waiting Patiently for Opportunity
If given his druthers, New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would rather be out there on the field each Sunday, doing his part to help his teammates chase their goals.
But for the time being, the best that Dart, as the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback, can expect until further notice is a chance to relieve starter Russell Wilson in the event of an injury or a blowout either way.
“Yeah, my job's just to be prepared every week,” Dart told reporters this week..
“We have a great quarterback room, and I think that all of us have the same approach of not looking at so much of being on the field but just preparing every day for whenever and however an opportunity may come.”
Not that it’s been easy for the competitor.
“As a competitor, I don’t have, like, a blast watching from the sideline,” Dart admitted. “But it's just the way that it is. My job is just to do what I can control, and when I'm sitting there, I'm itching.
“You just want to compete. You want to be out there. In some ways, you kind of feel like a fan a little bit when you're on the sideline. So, it's a little bit different from the feeling of what I’m used to, but I'm just trying to shift my perspective.”
Head coach Brian Daboll has seemingly been in no hurry to put Dart out there on the field before the former Ole Miss signal caller is ready for the bright lights, but when that moment does come, Dart said he’ll be ready for it.
“I'm confident in myself, so whatever opportunity happens, or whatever may happen, I'm preparing for that opportunity,” he said.
“I feel like I'm going to go out there and succeed anytime I'm on the field. So that's just kind of the approach that I have.”
Dart, who has primarily run the Giants’ scout team, has been putting in the time to ensure he’s fully ready for his big moment, not just during practice, but before and after. He reviews each day’s practice script with his fellow quarterbacks and with head coach Brian Daboll.
He spends extra time before and after practice running through certain plays with whatever teammates are willing to join him. And he’s been willing to put in extra time, before and after the team’s official day starts and ends, watching film of himself, the Giants offense, and the opponents.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is winning,” he said. “So, I'm going out in practice and giving the best looks for our defense and whatever reps that I get, making sure that I execute it at the highest level for our offense.”
While again, he’d rather be taking first-team reps, Dart said there has been a big advantage to his running the scout team.
“Yeah, there's just a lot of things that I'm breaking down,” he said. “I'm able to stand back and see the whole defense. A lot of times, as a quarterback, you're only able to see so many things going on, especially at the line of scrimmage. Having that perspective, I think it's going to help me learn a lot.
“It's definitely helped me prepare, because now I'm able to see adjustments that we can make every time we come off the field. See what adjustments the defense is making. So, I kind of see it through a coaching lens, almost, of just being able to see the full picture.”
And when his number is called, he’ll be ready for the challenge.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.