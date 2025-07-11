NY Giants Running Backs Breakdown: Strengths, Questions & Outlook
Nostalgia is not a bad thing, as it sometimes reminds you of things you should be doing that you have strayed away from.
Longtime New York Giants fans remember the recipe for success on the football field. The teams that had the most success were those with strong defenses and rushing attacks with multiple, capable options in the backfield.
Perhaps it was the regime taking a look back at the team's previous success and noting that a strong rushing attack was the catalyst. Even in 2022, while it was a breakout season for then-quarterback Daniel Jones, the play of running back Saquon Barkley is really what led the team to success offensively.
Now it feels like the Giants are trying to get back into the running back business.
One of the staples of the old rushing attacks before the Barkley seasons was a committee of backs that the team felt comfortable handing the ball off to. However, when they were at their best, it was when two backs could carry the mail, bringing different dynamics to the table.
The Giants have a chance to get back to that this season. They found a jewel on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Tyrone Tracy, Jr, and doubled back on Day 3 of the draft this season by selecting Arizona “bowling ball” Cam Skattebo.
Tracy was good in his rookie campaign, and everyone was surprised, including the Giants, who in free agency had paid Devin Singletary to be their starter. He was quickly usurped by Tracy when the then-rookie stepped in for Singletary in Week 5 when he was out with an injury.
He also made people forget about Eric Gray, who was taken on Day 3 of the 2023 draft. The Giants are undoubtedly hoping that Skattabo can have the impact Tracy had as a rookie. If he does, they can lay claim to having made another savvy draft pick instead of simply getting lucky on Day 3.
Rostered Players
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: Tracy spent the first four games fighting for carries, but in week five, he took advantage of the opportunity to carry the rock. He carried the ball 18 times for 129 yards and never looked back. He finished with over 1,100 all-purpose yards, making Giants fans excited about what he can do in his second season in the offense.
Devin Singletary: Singletary began the season as the starter but settled into the RB2 role after Tracy began to emerge. S
Singletary continued to be a professional and performed decently, but likely not to the level expected by him or the team. He will look to redeem himself in 2025, but that may be easier said than done with all of the competition in the running back room.
Cam Skattebo: Skattebo seems to already be a fan favorite in New York, and that love will only grow if he can become what the team drafted him to do: be the thunder to Tracy's lightning.
Skattebo made a legendary name for himself at Arizona State after gaining stardom at Sacramento State, an FCS program. He is a physical, hard-nosed runner who is shiftier than some give him credit for.
Eric Gray: Gray is still looking for his opportunity to carve out a role in this backfield. He was drafted during Saquon Barkley's final season, and Gray’s second season turned out to be Tracy’s breakout.
Gray’s limited carries over his first two seasons have not shown growth, but his pass receiving has shown improvement, and he showed promise as the kick returner.
Dante Miller: “Turbo” is the perfect nickname for Miller. He seems to have one speed, and that is full speed. It is probably why he did not grab that final running back slot last season, coming out of training camp.
He spent the season with the Giants and was even active for two games. This season, he will try to prove that he can not only be a speedster in the backfield but also as a returner.
Rushawn Baker: Baker is a big back from Elon, an FCS program. He was typecast as a short-yardage back, but during the back half of his final collegiate season, he showed the ability to be an every-down back. Now he is with the Giants, hoping to prove he can be a bigger, more powerful option in the backfield.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Will there be an open battle for RB1?
Singletary would only save the team $1.5 million in cap space if they were to cut him, so it makes sense to see if he still has the juice to be a true contributor.
Tracy seemed to earn the right to start last year, but the Giants went out and drafted yet another running back who some think has a chance to put up great numbers if he gets the carries.
The question is, will there be a pecking order, or will all of these backs get a legitimate chance to earn the starting job?
If Singletary is not in the mix to be RB1, it does not seem to make much sense to keep him on the roster other than for his $3.5 million guaranteed salary that he’s owed this season, an amount the Giants can get out of if they were to find a trade partner.
The rest of the running back room is full of young backs with a lot of tread still on their tires. These are guys who add value as special teamers as well as in the backfield. Singletary is the only player on the team who operates strictly as a running back.
The team might view Tracy and Skattebo as running mates who could share the backfield. Regardless of how the carries are distributed, one player will be considered the lead back, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out over training camp and into the regular season. Those two backs are likely the safest backs on the roster.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Eric Gray vs. Dante Miller for RB3/Kick Returner
There is no legitimate backfield battle for these guys. That will be left to Tracy, Singletary, and Skattebo. Gray and Miller will be going head-to-head for special teams duties.
That is where they both will show their ultimate worth. They could both see action on the kickoff team and even the punt team, but the team will be looking for a kick returner.
Gray was the kick returner last season and had 21 returns for 554 yards. He averaged 26.4 yards per return and had a long of 37 yards. He was a slick runner who knew how to slide in and out of breaks, but he never threatened the opposition with home-run-hitting explosiveness.
If there is one thing that Miller brings to the table, it is home-run-hitting explosiveness. He might not be able to glide in and out of breaks as fluidly as Gray, but he can see a lane and zoom through it. Miller played well during the 2024 preseason, and many believed he did enough to make the roster. But he landed on the practice squad instead.
Camp Position Grade: B+
This group is a B+ because it has proven commodities and a lot of upside that has the potential to be an A+ group by the end of the season. There's no reason to overhype the group now; we can wait to see what they do on the field as a unit. But there is reason to be excited about what they could bring to the team.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starter: Tyrone Tracy Jr
- Backups: Cam Skattebo, Dante Miller
- Practice Squad: Eric Grey
- Cuts: Devin Singletary
Last season, the Giants kept three running backs on the 53-man roster, and that is likely to be the case again this season.
Singletary's lack of special-teams prowess, combined with the team's investment of several draft picks in the backfield and the start of dividends, could prove too much for Singletary to overcome. It may be a mutually beneficial breakup for the player and the team, even though it would cost them $4.75 million in dead money this year to simply cut Singletary.
Miller seemed so close to making this team last season. The difference in this training camp will be Miller's ability to explode for longer runs, especially in special teams as a kick returner. There is still a chance that Gray sticks around if he clears waivers and agrees to sign to the practice squad.