The Giants' Potential Giants Salary Cap Casualty Who May Have Saved His Roster Spot

The big thing about players on losing teams at the end of the season is that, regardless of the score, they are still playing for something: their jobs.

It is no different for the players on the New York Giants roster. Most players want to end the season leaving a positive impression on fans, coaches, the front office, and ownership.

Over the past two weeks of winning, there have been players who have staked their claims of why they belong on this team in 2026.

A back like Devin Singletary has proven that he still has enough juice to be a legit part of the backfield even when the rookie Cam Skattebo returns.

Fourth-year receiver Wan'Dale Robinson's first 1,000-yard season was earned in Week 17 as he cemented himself as a player the team may need to prioritize bringing back.

Defensively, the Giants have a few players who have made themselves more valuable this season, like pending free agent cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, who also should be a priority.

The one Giant who really made a strong push to remain

One guy that the fanbase seems to be split on going into 2026 is middle linebacker Bobby Okereke, but the way he has played down the stretch once again illuminates why he will be around once again next season.

Once again, Okereke answered the call for all 17 games this season. The last time he started all 17 games was in 2023, and he finished the season with 149 tackles. This season, he finished with 143 tackles.

Last season, he played in only 12 games and failed to reach 100 tackles for the first time since 2020. His 93 tackles fell short and opened up the discussion about whether Okereke was a long-term answer at the position.

This season, it was like he was all alone in the middle of the defense. There was no consistent run support from the front, next to him on the second level, or coming from the secondary.

In Week 17, he was able to step in front of a Geno Smith pass intended for tight end Michael Mayer and run it back 47 yards to the Vegas 44-yard line. He put the offense in position to score their first points of the game.

Five plays later, they scored a touchdown. He continued to show his value in coverage in week 18 against the Cowboys when he picked off Joe Milton trying to throw the ball up the numbers to one of his tight ends. He also recovered a fumble earlier in the game to keep points off the board.

It was a stark reminder of his prowess not only as a tackler but also his worth in coverage and his nose for the football. So many times, people forget that Okereke’s a well-rounded linebacker.

When he arrived in New York, he was able to flash skills in coverage, blitz the quarterback, and, of course, be a sure tackler.

Over the past two seasons, he has not been utilized to his fullest capabilities. He will have just turned 30 when training camp opens up in 2026.

That feels far too early to start giving up on a guy who has all of the attributes you are looking for in a linebacker.

