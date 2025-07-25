NY Giants SAF Tyler Nubin Locked in and Ready for Big Second Season
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin is the type of ambitious player who, whenever he steps on the football field, wants to ensure that he leaves his mark on the game and does so at a very high level for his team every Sunday.
After being selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it's hard to argue that the 24-year-old safety failed at that mission. Nubin was tasked with filling the big void left in the top of the franchise's secondary by Xavier McKinney, but turned it into one of the most productive campaigns on that side of the ball last season.
Nubin, who was one of the most active defenders in college football coming out of Minnesota, tallied a whopping 98 total tackles, including 57 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection, which finished second on the Giants' leaderboard, behind only Micah McFadden with 107 tackles.
By being thrown into the fire right away as a rookie, Nubin had to ensure that his fundamental skills, such as strong tackling in the open field, were ready to translate to an important role at the professional level. It was a lot of learning on the fly, but he appreciates it as he hits the ground running for his second season in New York.
"Rookie year, it was a lot of learning," Nubin said while looking back at his first season after Day 2 of Giants' training camp.
"A lot of new experiences for me, but I'm glad I got them because all those experiences now I can put in my tool belt, my Rolodex of things that I can use to help myself be successful in the future. This year, I'm focused on improving. Just getting better every single day and becoming a leader and leading by example."
At the same time, there was a lot that Nubin would admit he left on the table in a shortened campaign. The first was an unfortunate ankle injury that cut his NFL debut short at 13 games when he was on the cusp of finishing as the Giants' most productive defender.
And while he was one of the best tacklers in the Giants' defensive huddle, with a 79.4 grade, according to Pro Football Focus, there wasn't much evidence of any ball hawking in his reps out in coverage. Unlike his days in Minnesota, the rookie very rarely got his hands on the football or turned it over the other way, two things he strives to do more of as he seeks to become a true impact player.
"I got a lot of goals for myself this year, but I'm going to keep those to myself. I'm going to let my play speak for itself and let everybody else decide what it is at the end of the day.
"I always want to be an impact player. That's what I pride myself on, is being somebody that when it's crunch time, I'm going to show up."
Brian Daboll is a Big Nubin Fan
Giants head coach Brian Daboll loves hard-nose players who give it their all on every play, and that puts a guy like Nubin firmly in the coach’s penthouse.
“Nubin is a pro,” Daboll said of the young safety. “He's got tremendous leadership skills. He's very, very smart. He's vocal, not just on the field, but also in the team meetings.
“Nubin is not just a good player, he's a good person, he's a good leader. He's got a lot of good traits. I'm a big Nubin fan.”
Daboll is an even bigger fan of what Nubin and new safety Jevon Holland might potentially bring to the defense this year.
“The combination of those two guys since OTAs has been very encouraging for me, and I know for the defensive staff, in terms of the communication, the adjustments you need to make when you get into a different formation. The safeties are kind of the quarterbacks of the defense, particularly in the back end, to make sure everything is aligned and good to go.”
Nubin agrees, adding that he’s excited to play alongside Holland, a player whose game Nubin admires.
Holland offers the Giants another big and aggressive ballhawk who sees the field well and has built a solid resume of disrupting opponents' passing plays.
In 15 games played for the Dolphins, Holland recorded 62 tackles to go along with one sack, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble with recovery. Since he was drafted back in 2021, the former second-round pick has forced 10 combined turnovers and been another decent answer against the run.
"He's a very versatile player, and he's a guy that I looked at a lot when I was in college, coming into the league, so definitely a lot of respect for him there in that aspect. Definitely, we could do a lot."
