NY Giants Statement Victory? Depends on Who You Ask
The New York Giants' faces showed different reactions to their supposed statement against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York's nationally-streamed 34-17 victory over the owners of the most recent Vince Lombardi Trophy on Thursday is no doubt one of the most emphatic wins that the Giants (2-4) have had in quite some time.
The fact that it came against the Eagles—who have fallen to the Giants only four times since 2017—only sweetens the deal, and such serendipity was noticed by one of the game's heroes, quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"It absolutely is [a statement win] because you have to have a lot of respect for [the Eagles]," Dart declared.
"They just came off winning the Super Bowl, top team in the league. Quite honestly, nobody really expected us to put up a performance like this. As a locker room, as teammates, we felt confident. We just try to play hard for each other."
Though likely unintentional, Dart's view drifted significantly from that of linebacker Brian Burns, who didn't want to put too much stock in a game in which his unit kept the mighty Eagles off the board entirely in the second half.
"It’s a game against a division opponent," said the defender.
"Every Sunday is its own Sunday. A lot of people didn’t have us slotted to win this, you feel me? So, this is a game. That defending champion stuff is cool, but it’s a new year. We’re just trying to build and stack on as many wins as we’ve got so far."
To be fair to Dart, he made it clear that the Giants weren't intentionally going to make a statement on Thursday, an indirect hint that he's fully aware that the blue problems won't disappear with a single win.
Even with his youth, Dart is already familiar with the concept: less than a week ago, metropolitan momentum earned from an unexpected win over the previously perfect Los Angeles Chargers was rendered null when the follow-up was difficult in the Big Easy in the form of a listless 26-14 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.
Instead, the biggest statement Dart felt the Giants could've made was the idea that they could continue to establish a more victorious identity, one he felt manifested in a fourth quarter capped off with two turnovers and a three-and-out.
Dart and Co. took advantage, for example, of a monumental Cor'Dale Flott interception that set up the last of three Cam Skattebo rushing touchdowns.
"We're trying to finish everything that we do, finish through the whistle," Dart insisted.
"In the fourth quarter, when it’s time to see what teams are about, we want to finish. When we have opportunities to win games, we have to take them.
"Shoutout to our defense, Flott made an amazing play. I felt like that was a huge swing for our team. Everybody was involved in this. We’re just trying to be a tough-nosed team."
The Giants' next chance to speak lands on Oct. 19, when they hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).
