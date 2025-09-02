NY Giants Still in Bottom of MMQB’s Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants look like a much-improved team this preseason, thanks to the pass rush, the emergence of quarterback Jaxon Dart, and the offense scoring no less than 30 points in each of the three games.
Still, all of that wasn’t enough to influence Conor Orr of SI.com’s MMQB to rank the Big Blue any higher than No. 27 in the final preseason power ranking poll; the Giants ranked just ahead of the Dolphins, Panthers, Saints, Titans, and Browns.
“The ingredients for this team to be interesting while also not making the playoffs are there. And, ultimately, I think that’s the goal,” Orr said in his breakdown. “The offensive line is not there, nor has it been for years, despite several iterations of GMs trying to beef it up.
“However, Jaxson Dart is fun. The Dart offense is fun. Russell Wilson is healthy for the first time in a few years. This defensive line is talented.
“My prescription for Giants fans: Enjoy a year where the Chiefs game is actually close at halftime and you don’t get swept in the division by all the good teams. Get another tackle in next year’s draft and roll in 2026 feeling better.”
Orr’s concern about the offensive line is certainly valid, especially if the unit has to be without left tackle Andrew Thomas. But overall, his perspective on the Giants and their upcoming season is certainly reasonable.
No one is expecting the Giants to come flying out of nowhere for a Super Bowl berth this year.
However, it’s certainly realistic to expect the team to be far more competitive this season than it was in last year’s historic 3-14 debacle in which they were swept in the division for the first time this century.
The question boils down to what people consider acceptable improvement from the Giants. An eight-win season would undoubtedly be a big step up, as would a top-10 defense, a more vertical offense, and an overall more disciplined team.
But with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both in Year 4 of their respective contracts, if the Giants do end up missing the postseason this year, will that be the final straw for team co-owner John Mara, who made it clear at the end of last year that his patience was running out with this never-ending rebuild?
