NY Giants TE Chris Manhertz Returns as NY Giants' Blocking Tight End
The New York Giants brought back their primary blocking tight end from 2023, Chris Manhertz. He is a big-bodied tight end who can engulf edge rushers on the perimeter, overwhelm defensive backs, and make life hard for linebackers trying to chase down the ball carrier.
His long arms and overall frame become a wall at the second level. Even though he is not a receiving threat, he provides the team with an eligible receiver who can give legitimate blocking.
Manhertz was a long shot coming out of Canisius, but he was able to find his way onto the active roster with New Orleans and then Carolina, where he carved out a five-year tenure with the Panthers.
He made 67 appearances and 26 starts with the franchise. He then had a two-year two-year stint with Jacksonville, where he appeared in all 34 games for the Jaguars. He started 21 games during his tenure.
After what seemed to be a quality run with the Jaguars, Manhertz was on the move again. In 2023, he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Denver Broncos to be the team's primary blocking tight end. That deal included a guaranteed amount of $3.34 million.
He appeared in 16 games, starting four for new head coach Sean Payton, but after the season, he was part of several cuts made by the team to jettison salary, including that of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Chris Manhertz, TE
Height: 6-6
Weight: 260 lbs.
Exp: 10
School: Canisius
How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
The 2023 season was so poor for the Giants' tight ends in the run-blocking department that they began using offensive linemen, achieving better results in the run game.
In 2024, they signed Manhertz to ensure that they had a legitimate run-blocking end to use in the game. If you examine his participation in relation to his statistics, it is clear what his purpose is on this team.
He averaged 30% of the offensive snaps but only received for targets all season. He started 11 games last season, including the first four of the season and the last two.
The run game saw an uptick from 2023, even though the offense as a whole struggled to put up points. He was also an active member of the special teams and averaged 37.2% of the snaps in every game.
Manhertz did the dirty work on the team without the fanfare and did it well.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
In 2025, Manhertz re-signed with the Giants on a one-year, $1.42 million contract, which qualifies as a veteran salary benefit deal. That means he only counts for $1.197 million against this year’s cap.
Manhertz’s deal included a $142,000 signing bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus. If he does not make the roster, the Giants will save $630,000 against the cap with a $567,500 dead money hit.
2025 Preview
When the Giants re-signed Manhertz, it seemed to state that they were looking for him to reprise his 2023 role as the lead-blocking tight end.
This team will lean into the run game again as new quarterback Russell Wilson excels in play-action. Manhertz will be needed to keep the rushing attack formidable around the edge, and he will be pivotal on the perimeter.
That should allow the play fake to garner more attention in the play-action passing game. Manhertz will also be needed on special teams, especially the punt, punt return, and kickoff return teams, because of his ability to protect.