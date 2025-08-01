NY Giants Tight Ends Have Been Invisible in This Key Area
The NFL has proven time and again that the proper use of players at the tight end position can work wonders for an offense, particularly in the red zone.
But for whatever the reason, the New York Giants haven’t gotten that memo, as according to Inside Edge, the Giants have targeted their tight ends just 9% of the time in the red zone since 2023, which is the lowest target rate in the league over that span and well below the league average of 23% for the position.
The reasons for that seem head-scratching, particularly when considering the size advantage most tight ends have in terms of making a contested catch over a smaller defender.
Last year, the Giants tight ends went 10 of 12 (83.3%) on contested catches, and yet when it came to the red zone, they were only targeted four times (one each for Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz and Greg Dulcich), the tight ends coming up with two receptions (50%) and one touchdown.
The reason for the lack of red zone targets for the tight ends likely stems from the receivers taking center stage in the passing game, particularly Malik Nabers.
But when it came to the red zone, Nabers caught five of 13 targets (38.5%) and three touchdowns as part of the three-man receiver group (Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson) that collectively finished with just 15 receptions on 35 pass targets (42.8%) and six touchdowns.
What’s more is that the offensive strategy doesn’t appear ready to be moving off of prioritizing the wide outs in the red zone passing game anytime soon.
Bellinger, who is the longest tenured Giants tight end, believes that it’s just a matter of the group doing their jobs better, not just in the red zone but outside of it as well.
“There's stuff that is designed for us, but it's our job to build that trust with (quarterback) Russ (Wilson) and the other quarterbacks and get the ball and make the opportunities when we get them.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.