NY Giants Unit Review: The O-line Continues to Fare Well
When it comes to the New York Giants' offensive line’s improvement, some might say it's a case of which came first, the chicken or the egg.
By that, we mean the Giants' offensive line has looked really good in two preseason games, considering it is missing left tackle Andrew Thomas, its best player.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Giants' offensive line is tied for fourth in Pass Blocking Efficiency (PBE) Rating (90.0).
Of course, some will attribute that to the play of the quarterback, which is head and shoulders above where it was this time last year. The Giants quarterbacks, per PFF, are averaging 2.58 seconds to throw (T-6), down from the 2.78 seconds to throw they averaged last year during the preseason.
Still others will note that the Giants haven’t faced top defensive fronts — for instance, the Jets didn’t play Quinnen Williams, Will McDonough, or Jermane Johnson II, three of their top defensive frontmen.
But let’s give credit where credit is due. The backups who did get to play for the Jets are all fighting for their place on the roster, which should be motivation enough.
But does that mean the offensive line is no longer an issue? No, it does not. But we can probably say that the overall passing game operation looks a LOT better than it did this time last year.
Let’s look at the individual performances,
James Hudson III
The team’s starting left tackle this preseason looked sharper this week than in his first game. He played with the starters most of the first half and acquitted himself well, especially in pass protection.
We think he looked sharper than his rookie competition, Marcus Mbow. That said, Hudson, who in one series pitched a shutout last week, did allow one pressure (a sack) against the Jets in the 19 or so pass block snaps he played.
Jermaine Eleumenor
Getting the start at right tackle and playing the entire first half, the veteran continued to look well-prepared for the start of the regular season.
Once again, his pass pro was light years ahead of his run-blocking, which did have one early highlight when he opened an off-tackle hole that went for 11 yards and a first down.
Joshua Ezeudu
Of all tonight’s backups, we thought Ezeudu looked the best and–surprise, surprise–his snaps came at left guard, a spot where the coaches had let him play the last two seasons rather than trying to force him into the left tackle spot where he’s not a fit.
At left guard, Ezeudu looked relaxed, powerful, and alert in his two series. We still don’t know if he’s making this team, but his performance this week certainly didn’t hurt his chances.
Marcus Mbow
This eye-opening fifth-round draft choice got the entire second half at left tackle, and he struggled early on.
It wasn’t his movement, which was fine. It was his upper body work that continually failed to sustain contact with his man. What it showed was that this rookie needs to get stronger and is likely not quite ready for the prime-time lights.
His excellent movement skills make him a backup candidate for all five offensive line positions, which at the very least guarantees a long career in the league.
We think there’s starting potential talent in this kid, but he’s got work to do.
Stone Forsythe
Getting all the second-half snaps at right tackle, Forsythe struggled with his movements but held up to the physicality of the Jets’ backups.
We highly doubt that Forsythe makes this team, given that there are four legit tackles well ahead of him on the depth chart. Perhaps there will be a spot on the practice squad.
Who knows? Maybe some desperate team might throw a seventh-round draft choice at the Giants for Forsythe (doubtful, but stranger things have happened).
That all said, we think Forsythe is much better than this team’s most recent tackle backups. It’s just his bad luck that the team’s front office acquired both Hudson and Mbow in the same offseason.
Jon Runyan
Getting the start at left guard, Runyan continues to work his way back into playing shape after last year’s season-ending shoulder injury.
Runyan was sharper this week than he was last week and seems primed to be healthy and ready for the regular season.
Greg Van Roten
Getting all the RG snaps throughout the first half, this veteran was solid in all his reads and movements, which remain admittedly clunky in space and sluggish otherwise.
He knows where to be at all times and always brings a physical approach. It’s when things get antsy in space that this veteran breaks down, which has to make this team nervous.
Evan Neal
The hope was that Neal would take over for Van Roten this week and show that he was the answer at right guard. We thought that Neal was as heavy-legged on one pull as we’ve ever seen an O-lineman move.
He nearly got his quarterback killed on one of his first snaps when he was beaten off the snap by a Jets’ backup D-lineman. To be fair, though, Neal didn’t lose much after that, but he didn’t look very sharp, either.
He was leaning on people rather than hitting them, as he played a bit tentatively and without much aggressiveness–you’d think he was out there playing guard for the first time.
Which is the point. He was out there playing guard at the NFL level for the first time. While no one is going to anoint him the new starter ahead of Van Roten, Neal, who was the lead blocker on Jaxson Dart’s touchdown run up the gut, needs a bit more seasoning, we think, before some of the tentativeness in his game goes away.
Unfortunately, time is running out for Neal, who missed the first preseason game with an AC joint issue.
Jake Kubas
If you want to talk about players who might be playing themselves off the team this preseason, look no further than this player, who seems to have taken several steps backward since his intriguing rookie season performance.
Kubas got some fourth-quarter snaps at right guard and a few at center, but he was knocked down on several occasions, looked clumsy in space, and played with very little power or feistiness.
His short arms didn’t help his game, either. A spot on the 53-man roster seems like a long shot, but maybe a practice squad assignment might be to his advantage and his development.
Aaron Stinnie
If you want to find someone who’s too good to waive, this veteran should be at the top of your list. Stinnie’s game this week was light-years better than most of the guards on the roster.
He was pristine with all of his assignments, both in pass pro as well as in the running game. Stinnie is too strong to overpower and seems to be moving better this year than he did last year.
And don’t forget: he has experience playing over the ball as well as at guard. If Stinnie doesn’t make this team, it would be a major upset.
Bryan Hudson
Getting one fourth-quarter possession at left guard, Hudson looked sharp, strong, yet smallish out there once again.
We have no idea what the coaches have in mind for the powerful and versatile Hudson, but he sure looks like an intriguing interior prospect.
Jaison Williams
This UDFA rookie got one fourth-quarter series at right guard and didn’t hurt his chances any, but his movement skills need to improve if he’s going to make it in this league.
He’s big, and he uses his hands well. There’s stuff to work with here, and we think he’s a good candidate for the practice squad.
John Michael Schmitz
Getting all of the first half snaps with the starters at center, Schmitz was solid and sharp with all of his reads, but not particularly physical at the point of contact.
We still think there are balance and footwork issues here, but Schmitz also looks like he’s addressed his power problem by adding a few upper-body pounds, which should help his anchor.
He has the position locked up. Let’s see if he can improve on last year’s lackluster season.
Austin Schlottmann: Getting most of the second half snaps at center, Schlottmann also played some snaps at right guard (as he did last week) and did not embarrass himself in the least.
Schlottmann is another blocker who seems to have gotten bigger and is playing stronger. There’s a place for this guy in this league, even at the age of 30. With the added strength, his long arms have become an asset.
This organization is overflowing with legit blockers this year; they can’t keep all of them. Let’s hope the front office can work on some trades and acquire some late-round picks, which are assets in this league, no matter who tells you otherwise.
Jimmy Morrissey
Getting the game’s final possession at center this week, Morrissey put forth another professional performance over the ball. He’s not making this team, and he won’t be bringing back any picks, but a spot could await him on the practice squad.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.