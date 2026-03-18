How Much Did Giants' Free Agency Activity Alter Their Draft Plans?

The New York Giants have been active in free agency, adding pieces for their 2026 team. Some moves addressed perceived problems or roster gaps, while others simply improved depth.

Considering player departures and new signings, the Giants' 2026 draft plans will shift after this free agency period.

The biggest shift involves pursuing a rookie receiver and adjusting their approach to the interior offensive and defensive lines.

These free-agent moves let them draft the best player available at pick five, while days two and three can address specific needs.

No More First-Round Receiver

Before the free agency period began, many draft prognosticators penciled the Giants in as players for a receiver with their fifth overall pick. Names like Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson have been routinely mocked to the Giants at pick five.

When the Giants lost Wan’Dale Robinson to the Titans—reunited with former head coach Brian Daboll, now Tennessee’s offensive coordinator—nobody was surprised. The real surprise was how many pass-catchers the Giants added afterwards.

First came Isaiah Likely, technically a tight end but effectively a big slot receiver with blocking skills. The Giants re-signed Isaiah Hodgins, added slot speed with Calvin Austin III, and brought in Darnell Mooney from the Bears and Falcons.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Receivers like Tate and Tyson at the top of the draft mostly play the Z-receiver role, which is similar to what the Giants already have.

With Mooney and Austin being added alongside Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, players like Tate and Tyson don’t really fill a hole in the receiving room.

The Giants need a true X-receiver, and there are many of those available in Rounds 2-4 who could shake out to be really good NFL receivers, thereby lessening the urgency to grab an X0receiver in the first round.

Interior Offensive Line On Day 2

As of this writing, the Giants have not re-signed free-agent right guard Greg Van Roten. The surprise, however, was that they didn’t bring in any free agent offensive linemen from the outside; they’ve only focused on re-signing the guys they previously had in the building.

Jermaine Eluemunor will return at right tackle, shoring up the edges with him and Andrew Thomas. Having second-year Marcus Mbow as a swing tackle to back up both tackle positions will add the depth they need to overcome injury at either spot.

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On the inside, it is surprising that they have not said goodbye to left guard Jon Runyan in what many people thought would be a salary-cap move.

They did re-sign several other interior offensive linemen who many Giants fans believe have not lived up to their draft positions, specifically Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu. Both guys return on minimum-vet deals, as does veteran Aaron Stinnie.

This seems to point to focusing on bringing in an interior offensive lineman in the draft, where there is an abundance of talent between Day 1 and the beginning of Day 3 that could shake out as starters as rookies. The Giants should be players for someone in this mix.

Interior Defensive Line on Day 3

Many expected the Giants to be major players along the defensive line after the past two seasons, where the run defense was abysmal. Yet the Giants made no acquisitions in free agency to bolster a defensive line that didn’t hold up well versus the run.

The lack of attention to the position in free agency could indicate their focus on improving or adding quality depth to the interior defensive line through the draft.

Although the defensive line bore a lot of the responsibility for the defensive ineffectiveness against the run, there were particular players along the line who had good seasons.

New York Giants defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Roy Robertson-Harris performed really well in his first season with the Giants. Darius Alexander, the team’s 2025 rookie, really came on during the second half of the season.

Additionally, Chauncey Golston, their 2025 free agent acquisition from the Cowboys, missed a large portion of the first half of the season due to injury, but really began to show his worth once he returned to the lineup.

Those players, along with Dexter Lawrence and all of the edge-rushing talent, probably signaled to the new defensive brain trust with the Giants that a lot of this talent was misused over the previous two seasons.

Going out and getting new guys in free agency wasn’t the way. Instead, the focus could be on placing those incumbent players in the right positions to make plays, while filling any holes on the defensive line with new blood from the 2026 draft.