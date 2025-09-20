NY Giants Won’t See Key Chiefs Offensive Weapon in Week 3
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Eagles, has been downgraded from Questionable to Out for Sunday Night’s matchup against the New York Giants.
Worthy was injured in the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil when he collided with tight end Travis Kelce, having suffered a labrum injury. He took a limited amount of reps this past week wearing a harness but in the end, it was decided by the Chiefs to hold him out yet another week.
Worthy, who didn’t play last week, has yet to receive a target this season. Last year, he finished second on the Chiefs behind team leader Kelce in receptions (59) and receiving yards (638), but led the Chiefs receiving targets in touchdowns with six.
Worthy isn’t the only Chiefs offensive weapon who’s been ailing. Receiver Jalen Royals, who is dealing with a knee ailment, received a questionable designation for Sunday night’s game.
Royals began the week as limited, but was upgraded to full on Thursday and Friday. Royals is thought to be on track to play, however, in Sunday's game.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.