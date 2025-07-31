NY Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Reveals How QB Russell Wilson Has Helped His Game
Sometimes, when the chips are down and it seems like all is against you, all it takes is just one person to believe in you.
New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt can certainly tell you all about that. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft after the Giants traded up to get him, Hyatt went from having 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 yards as a rookie to eight receptions on 19 targets for 62 yards.
The frustration, at times, was so much that no one would blame Hyatt if he just threw up his hands in retreat. But if there’s something you need to know about Hyatt, it’s that he’s a very resilient young man who sought out to do something about his sluggish start to the NFL.
It began with a rededication to his craft. Hyatt threw himself headfirst into an offseason program filled with weight training and working on his craft.
“I'm glad that the things that I went through happened early in my career, just so I can learn from that and I can bounce back from that going into my third year,” Hyatt told the Locked On Giants podcast for a promotion of the Hyatt Hotel and Resort chain’s World of Hyatt campaign.
Someone to Believe In Him
The hard work Hyatt put in during the offseason was only part of what he and the Giants hope will result in a major turnaround in his third season.
The other part–a big part–that is hoped will be a catalyst for success is the arrival of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.
Listen to any interview that Wilson has given since signing with the Giants in March, and you’ll find that he almost always mentions Hyatt as a receiver he strongly believes in.
“He called me the day we signed him,” Hyatt said of how the two began their bond. “I got an unknown call–I didn't have his number saved at that time, so I didn't answer because I didn't know who it was.
“Then I get another call from that number. I'm like, ‘All right, let me answer it.’ And it was Russ. He called me and he told me he watched all my film and how excited he was to be here and connect.”
Hyatt admitted that Wilson’s enthusiasm and encouragement helped to flip a switch inside of him.
“He just had confidence in me. I was instantly confident just having him here, and for us to connect so many times in OTAs in the spring practices.”
That they did, at least until a left calf injury forced Hyatt to shut down during the first day of the team’s two-day minicamp last month, and then again to start training camp.
Before that, though, Hyatt, who couldn’t stop smiling when discussing the effect Wilson has had not just on him but on the offense, had quickly become one of Wilson’s favorite pass targets.
“The first thing he told me was he is gonna gimme the ball,” Hyatt said. “You gotta get targeted, to show what you can do.
“And he's done that. Throughout spring, he kept giving me chances, and the more (catches) I made, the more he kept throwing to me.
“So I think the biggest thing for me is when he does give me that chance, I want to execute so that he continues to trust me and we can make the whole team better.”
Exciting Times Ahead for the NY Giants Offense
Besides seeking to become more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, Hyatt said that one of the biggest differences for the Giants offense this year will be in how it’s run.
“I think the biggest difference is, Russ will have more control of the offense,” Hyatt said. “With guys like that, you kind of give them their space and let them play how they wanna play their game.
“So for us as receivers, you know, we know we have to get open, we know we have to catch the ball, we know we have to make plays for 'em. And when all of that comes together, that's when you make a great offense. So that's what we have to work towards.”
A Matter of Comfort
