NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Details Growth from Rookie Season
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers was pretty good–no make that outstanding–in his rookie season last year, having set a team record for receptions in a season as part of a Pro Bowl, 1,000-yard campaign.
But Nabers, you see, is just getting started, having not even come close to hitting his ceiling.
He’s still getting the chance to give his input on plays, having done so on occasion in practices. But this summer, he’s not only been doing all the things he did last year during the regular season, he’s ratcheted up his leadership and his approach to the game.
Attention to detail
Nabers has always been one to ensure he’s as prepared as possible, and it’s hard to find fault with his past preparation given the success he’s had.
But this year, he’s sought to expand his understanding of what’s happening on the field, regardless of whether he’s the focal point of the play.
“Malik has a growth mindset,” said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
“He’s continuing to grow and learn and get better and master his craft, whether it’s as an outside receiver, as a slot receiver, in the run game. I think he’s just taking a really concerted effort to be detailed with those things.”
“I mean, that's an offense. That's what you want to have when you're on offense,” Nabers said on Wednesday.
“Every guy has to want to participate in whatever play is called. Doesn’t matter if it's for me or not, I still got to get guys open. I still got to make the play work. If we want to be a great offense, we have to have those guys on the team.”
Kafka agreed. “It’s those little details that maybe don’t show up on the stat sheet – that, to me, I’m probably most proud of him.”
A louder voice
The other area where Nabers’s growth has been most visible has been in his activity during practice. The former LSU receiver has been far more vocal, perhaps a result of the comfort level he now has in the offense, but also undoubtedly due to a burning desire to get rid of the sour taste in his mouth left by last year’s franchise-worst 3-14 record.
“It’s just being more vocal about just getting guys ready to go or making sure we're on the right path to what we want to accomplish, and I have to sometimes get out of my mode,” Nabers said.
“I talk to myself a lot. I talk to myself in my head, and I'm quiet a lot, so sometimes I have to step outside of those boundaries and get guys riled up and get them going, get my receiver group going, and that's just a part of just being a leader and just wanting to be better for my team.”
Being more vocal has also meant that Nabers hasn’t been shy about giving his input to assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who is likely to be the team’s play caller this year.
“I'm sure that's what they want to hear. They want to hear the good players interact with them. Let them hear how plays are working out. Let them hear what other plays we can work on. How can we get open on this other play?” Nabers said of the feedback he offers.
“It's been a good process.I've discussed some aspects of the offense, including how we should and can't run plays, and my feelings about certain ones. So, just having that, going to them about it, and them receiving it with open eyes and open ears has been great, has been helping us as an offense. So, I'm glad that I still have that role in the offense to do that.”
