Easy Choice Named for Giants' Major Breakout Star in 2026

Super Bowl LX is less than a week away, but that does not mean teams that are not in the Big Game and media outlets are waiting around to get their 2026 seasons started.

Just recently, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus released his list of early 2026 breakout candidates for every team.

Not surprisingly, the name at the top of their list for breakout players is the same name at the tip of the tongue of everyone who covers Big Blue Nation: quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Wasserman points to a healthier supporting cast and new coaching staff as reasons why the arrow should be pointing up for Dart, and it makes all the sense in the world.

We have to keep in mind that he did not really play in the first two games of the season. He also missed two more games due to being in the concussion protocol. What would his numbers look like if he played in those games? What would the Giants' record have been if he played 17 games?

The domino effect of not playing, we will never truly know. Do the Giants lose Nabers for the season? How does that affect Cam Skattebo’s early production?

If you extrapolate his numbers over 17 games, Dart would have thrown for 2,759 yards, 21 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 690 rushing yards, and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Those are just modest numbers that do not speak to the confidence he would have gained early, and who knows how that would have changed his numbers?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants were without some key offensive pieces at different times this season, which definitely affected Dart’s ability to achieve at a higher, more consistent level. Wasserman mentioned the opportunity for him to improve in year two: “Armed with a healthier supporting cast and a new coaching staff, Dart has a chance to improve significantly in 2026.”

He started the season with his All-Pro caliber left tackle, Andrew Thomas, missing in action for the first three seasons.

He never got the chance to throw to the Giants' 2024 first-round pick, Malik Nabers, before he was out for the season with a knee injury.

Then he watched his instant best friend and running mate, Cam Skattebo, also go out with a season-ending injury. Darius Slayton was in and out of the lineup with hamstring issues, and even Tyrone Tracy missed a few games over the first quarter of the season.

The new coaching staff is a fresh start for everyone on the roster. All of the preconceived biases are out the window. Dart will be working with recently hired offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who has Super Bowl experience, experience as a coordinator with athletic quarterback talent, and head coaching experience.

He was a coordinator for both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields. As a head coach with the Bears, his success was limited, but as a coordinator, he has the chance to focus all his energy on making Dart the best he can be in this offense.

They have not named a new quarterback coach as of yet, but whoever they bring in will be charged with showing Dart how to take his game to the next level.

