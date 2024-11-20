One Area Where Tommy DeVito Should Help Improve the Giants' Passing Game
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, in making the decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones and start Tommy DeVito for the rest of the way, told reporters he’s looking for a spark on offense.
And while it remains to be seen if DeVito can give the Giants that spark Daboll is hoping for, if history repeats itself, there is one potential reason for the Giants to hang their hats on following the move.
That is DeVito’s production on pass attempts outside the numbers. Per NextGen Stats, DeVito averaged 7.2 yards per pass attempt throwing outside the numbers in 2023, with six of his eight touchdown passes (and zero interceptions) coming to that area of the field.
DeVito also finished last season 6-of-11 for 192 yards and two touchdowns toward the boundaries.
Jones, by contrast, has averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt in throwing outside the numbers, the lowest such average in the NFL. He’s also connected on just three of his eight touchdowns this season and has three interceptions thrown to that part of the field. And he’s only connected on four of his 24 deep pass attempts outside the numbers.
While just part of the overall passing game, it will be interesting to see if the quarterback switch also has a direct effect on the production of the receivers.
So far this season, Malik Nabers has caught 25 of 46 pass targets outside the numbers (54.3%) for 235 yards and one touchdown, and is averaging 9.4 yards per reception on such throws, a -2.7% catch rate over expected.
Nabers, per NextGen Stats, has seen 30.4% of his pass targets come outside the numbers. Interestingly, he has struggled on vertical routes, where, per NextGen Stats, he’s caught five of 22 pass targets for 113 yards and a touchdown, his -117 receiving yards over expected on vertical routes the third-fewest in the NFL this season.
Will the change in quarterback help to unlock better production from the Giants’ No. 1 receiver in the vertical passing game?