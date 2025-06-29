One Opposing Player on Each Team That Would Look Good for NY Giants
The 2025 NFL season is set to begin this fall, bringing a new challenge for the New York Giants, who face one of the league’s toughest schedules.
But what if the Giants could flip the script and acquire one player from each opponent they’re set to face off against? In some cases, the possibilities would be amazing, given the talent that could be added.
So, for fun, let’s take a look at one player from each team the Giants will face in 2025 that, if they could go out and acquire, they absolutely should.
Washington Commanders: WR Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin is a proven deep threat and elite route-runner who would give the Giants two legitimate WR1s if he were to pair up with Malik Nabers.
McLaurin’s ability to stretch the field would open up the offense in ways it hasn’t seen in years and create a lot of headaches for opposing defenses, who would be challenged on who to double cover.
Philadelphia Eagles: RT Lane Johnson
Andrew Thomas is holding down the blind side on the Giants’ offensive line, and Jermaine Eluemunor hasn’t been bad at all while manning the right tackle spot. But with Eluemunor set to be a free agent after this season, imagine adding a future Hall of Famer like Lane Johnson to the other side of that line.
The addition of Johnson would give the Giants arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL while also providing them with another veteran on a unit that has been trending toward a more youth-oriented approach lately.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons
It’s hard to pass on a receiver like CeeDee Lamb, but we already took a receiver earlier. And since a team can never have too many pass rushers and game-changers on defense, we’re going with Parsons here.
Parsons, along with rookie standout Abdul Carter and veterans Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, would form an edge tandem that would be terrifying.
Adding Parsons would instantly elevate that side of the ball, allowing many other player-makers to have easier matchups. And more importantly, it would remove a headache for the Giants' offense, which in eight games has recorded 4.5 sacks, 21 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss.
Kansas City Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce
Even at this stage of his career, tight end Travis Kelce remains one of the most dangerous tight ends in football. The Giants would finally get the dynamic pass-catching tight end who, when paired with Theo Johnson, would give their quarterback a true security blanket on every down.
Los Angeles Chargers: S Derwin James Jr.
Injuries aside, Derwin James is a versatile weapon who can play multiple positions on defense. Although the Giants have a few players already capable of doing that, their safety group is still on the thin side, where a versatile player like James could help shore up all three levels and bring some toughness to this group.
New Orleans Saints: DE Cameron Jordan
Cameron Jordan, while a little past his prime, still brings power, technique, and veteran savvy to the defensive front. Sliding him into a lineup that also boasts Dexter Lawrence would give New York one of the deepest and most disruptive defensive fronts across the league.
Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain is a lockdown corner who rarely gets beaten. The Giants defensive secondary, on paper, is a lot better than it was in the past, and if it had a chance to add Surtain, the unit would become even more solid.
With some unanswered questions about the current state of the Giants' defensive secondary, Surtain is, without question, an upgrade whose presence would allow defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be more aggressive in play calls and packages, knowing he has a reliable stud shutting down one side of the field.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL. His versatility as a runner and receiver would take pressure off the Giants’ quarterback and turn the offense into a nightmare for opposing coordinators.
He would fit perfectly in Brian Daboll’s system as a do-it-all back, creating serious problems for anyone trying to pin him down.
Chicago Bears: DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
Still early in his career, Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has flashed serious upside as a disruptive interior force. Adding some more youth to the Giants defensive line, which is already deep, would help maintain pressure throughout the game and keep the veterans fresh for the season.
Green Bay Packers: QB Jordan Love
Yes, the Giants just drafted Jaxson Dart to be their future, and there’s no reason to think right now that he won’t develop into the player they think he can be. But imagine if, before the draft, they had been able to go in a different direction by landing Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Love’s 2024 breakout was no fluke. With a strong arm and a better supporting cast, imagine what the Giant's offense might have been.
Detroit Lions: OT Penei Sewell
Offensive tackle Penei Sewell would give the Giants a massive upgrade at tackle and immediately improve the team’s inside run game and pass protection, especially if Marcus Mbow turns out not to be the long-term answer at right tackle.
New England Patriots: WR Demario Douglas
Demario Douglas is a rising slot threat who plays bigger than his listed 5-foot-8 frame and who could be a nice addition if the Giants don’t re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson after this season.
He’d pair well with Nabers, and he could line up all over the place and get mismatches across the field. He has sure hands and an elusiveness to get a few yards after the catch, two things the Giants have lacked in recent seasons.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Andrew Van Ginkel
The Giants reportedly had interest in Andrew Van Ginkel when he was a free agent. With good reason, too. Van Ginkel brings double-digit sack potential and would form a fearsome core alongside Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Carter.
The Giants need more juice off the edge, and Van Ginkel would draw attention away from other pass rushers and free them up to make some big plays in the backfield.
Las Vegas Raiders: K Daniel Carlson
The Giants are hoping for Graham Gano to return to his pre-injury form, but even if he does, he’s likely on the back end of his career.
Daniel Carlson, 30 years old, has made more than 85% of his kicks in the last five seasons. He also has one of the best legs in the game, and his consistency could be the deciding factor in some big wins and losses, especially with such a tough slate of opponents.
