Pair of Potential Free-agent Giants QB Targets Deemed "Boom or Bust"
The New York Giants swung for a quarterback just like general manager Joe Schoen said they would, and they struck out as Matthew Stafford spurned Big Blue for the more stable confines of SoFi Stadium.
The front office must now regroup and weigh its options, regardless of whether they select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen has already said the goal is to sign a signal-caller in free agency.
The question is whether they will go for a fairly inexpensive option like Jimmy Garoppolo or Jameis Winston or take another big swing at someone like Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson.
If the organization feels like taking a risk on a young quarterback who still has something to prove, then two candidates stand above the rest, according to NFL.com's Matt Okada, who lists Sam Darnold and Justin Fields as boom-or-bust free agents, both of whom could be on New York's radar.
These talents come with varying degrees of boom and bust, but they give Giants brass much to consider before the fun begins on March 12.
Will the Giants take a swing on Sam Darnold?
The term "veteran bridge quarterback" is dominating conversations surrounding this team, but if the Giants sign the former No. 3 overall pick to a contract that comes with an annual average salary in the $35-40 million range, they are trusting that he is franchise quarterback material.
Schoen made a similar gamble on Daniel Jones in 2023, failing miserably. However, his peak did not come close to what Darnold achieved with the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old led the Purple and Gold to a 14-3 record, their highest win total since 1998.
Darnold posted career numbers across the board, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He started all 18 of the Vikings' games (counting the playoffs) and tossed only 12 interceptions.
Under the tutelage of AP Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell, the former USC star greatly touched up his past blemishes and enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign.
He came undone at the end, though. The offensive line was porous in the NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Rams, surrendering a mind-boggling eight sacks, but Darnold also shares ample responsibility for that disaster. He held the ball too long and melted under the bright lights.
It's unclear though if Darnold will even reach the market, as according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Vikings and Darnold have discussed his return to the team.
It feels silly for the Giants to worry about how someone will perform in a big spot, considering they have lost a combined 25 games in the last two seasons. But if ownership is going to fork over $40 million per year, it would like to know that Darnold can handle himself in a high-pressure environment when necessary.
While he was undeniably impressive for much of the 2024-25 campaign, the price and commitment of a Sam Darnold signing might be too costly for New York.
However, given that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under immense pressure to win games, there is always the chance they will take the plunge and hope it turns out better than last time.
Is Justin Fields worth a swing?
Assuming he makes it to the market, Justin Fields should not be nearly as expensive as Darnold, but there is a reason: He has yet to prove himself as a passer.
The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year (Ohio State) limited his mistakes with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and did make marginal strides in the pocket, but he remains far from a finished product.
Fields was 106-of-161 passing for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns in six starts. He tossed only one interception and added another 289 yards and five scores on the ground.
The 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft owned a 4-2 record and could have conceivably done enough to help Pittsburgh make the playoffs, but head coach Mike Tomlin handed the reins over to Russell Wilson. Another noncompetitive AFC Wild Card Round showing might convince the franchise that change is needed.
Whether Fields makes it to the market remains to be seen. The Steelers reportedly plan to retain Fields, but the Giants might covet his mobility and potential if they don't. Like Darnold, the former Ohio State standout is not a traditional bridge guy. There is a chance he can turn into a success story and establish himself as an NFL starter.
It might only take an electrifying wide receiver like Malik Nabers to help Fields develop into an effective passer. He can use his legs to set the tone and rely on his arm more to finish drives. A breakout season would add to Brian Daboll's quarterback guru reputation and buy him at least another year in the Meadowlands.
The drawbacks include accuracy and ball security issues and consistent features of the Justin Fields package. Setting him up for a breakthrough or ensuring that Sam Darnold maintains his Pro Bowl form are challenging tasks in their own way.
Desperate people often gamble, and unfortunately, this is a desperate franchise that must get this all-important position right.