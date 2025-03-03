What Prospective Giants Draft Targets Deemed Among Most Pro-Ready?
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants have their eyes on many prospects, among them are sure to be some, if not all, from Pro Football Focus’s 10 most pro-ready prospects.
The Giants have most frequently mocked three names from the list—which, by the way, doesn’t include Miami quarterback Cam Ward—Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, Penn State edge Abdul Carter, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter is, simply put, a once-in-a-generation talent. His rare ability to play at an elite level on both sides of the ball, playing cornerback and receiver, separates him from most prospects in this year’s draft. According to PFF, Hunter finished the 2024 season ranked seventh among FBS wide receivers in receiving and third among FBS cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade.
What truly makes Hunter stand out, though, is his football IQ. He’s not just a physical specimen, his mind for the game is just as sharp. Hunter reads coverages like a savvy veteran, finding soft spots against zone defenses as a receiver.
On the other side of the ball, his deep understanding of the route tree allows him to make instinctive plays in coverage. He was the only FBS cornerback in 2024 to rank inside the top 10 in both man and zone PFF coverage grades, proving his versatility and readiness for NFL schemes.
Adding to his impressive resume, Hunter led Power Four wide receivers with an 86.4 PFF receiving grade against zone coverage, showcasing his ability to create separation and exploit defensive lapses.
With his combination of elite physical skills and advanced football instincts, Hunter's being the first non-quarterback off the board this year would surprise no one. He would be a cornerstone piece for any team, including the Giants.
Carter will enter the draft as one of the most NFL-ready pass rushers waiting to hear his name. Despite having only one full season as a starter on the collegiate level, his production has been exceptional. Carter posted an eye-popping 92.3 pass-rush grade in 2024, coupled with a 22.8% pass-rush win rate, both elite numbers highlight his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.
Carter isn’t one-dimensional. He also proved a reliable run defender, earning a solid 78.2 PFF run-defense grade against Big Ten competition. His explosiveness off the edge and strong hands make him a nightmare for offensive tackles, and his quick development suggests he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.
For a Giants team that needs help in the trenches, Carter, who did have a medical flag raised at the combine when it was discovered he had a stress-related occurrence in his right foot, is a potential three-down pass rusher who can make an immediate impact.
Regarding quarterbacks, the Giants might find a safe bet in Sheduer Sanders. While there’s plenty of debate about whether Sanders or Ward is the better prospect, Sanders has been said to offer a high floor thanks to his impeccable decision-making and accuracy.
Sanders recorded an incredible 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate in his two seasons at Colorado, a Power Four record previously held by NFL Rookie Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. His ball security and precision make him a coach’s dream, and his adjusted completion percentage ranks in the top five among all quarterbacks in the draft class.
What truly sets Sanders apart is his ability to read defenses like an NFL veteran, and having a father who played in the NFL certainly helps. He processes coverages quickly, makes smart decisions under pressure, and has shown a knack for throwing with timing and anticipation.
For a Giants team looking to stabilize its quarterback situation, Sanders presents a polished, pro-ready option. Saunders is no stranger to being the guy; he was the head of the snake with both Colorado and Jackson State.
As the Giants weigh their draft options, Hunter, Carter, and Sanders stand out from the PFF list of the ten most pro-ready draft prospects for their athletic gifts and NFL readiness.
Whether it's Hunter's two-way brilliance, Carter's pass-rushing prowess, or Sanders’ poise under center, all three offer the ability and potential that could elevate the Giants in 2024 and the future.
The only question is which direction the Giants will take–if any of these three–when their team is on the clock.