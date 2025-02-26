Giants WR Malik Nabers Reveals What He'd Like in Next Giants' Quarterback
Despite having played with four quarterbacks in his first NFL season, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers undoubtedly longs for a more stable situation where he can catch passes from one quarterback moving forward.
Ross Tucker asked Nabers during an episode of the “Ros Tucker Podcast” if he had his druthers, what he would want in a quarterback, and if one of the top two guys in the upcoming draft, Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, would fit that profile.
“I’ve watched some film on those guys, for sure,” Nabers said. “Extremely talented, [they] want to win, [they] want to lead a team to a lot of accomplishments.
“There’s something different about both of those guys. They‘re always competing against each other, and I like that competitive mindset. I’m not sure what the draft will be, but we’ll see.”
Of course, there is also the chance Nabers could catch passes this coming season from a veteran, which he said he wouldn’t mind having if that’s what management felt was best for the team.
Whatever direction they do take, Nabers hopes that the next signal-caller is ready for the glare of the spotlight.
“Going into this season, I wasn’t the savior of the team, so I didn’t have that kind of pressure on me,” Nabers said. “Did I have pressure? Yes, I was the sixth overall pick, but it wasn’t like the kind of pressure that quarterbacks have.”
Rather than placing all of the pressure on a new rookie quarterback to turn things around, Nabers says he would like to see a situation where a veteran quarterback can guide a rookie and prepare him for when his time comes.
There has been speculation about which veteran quarterback the Giants, whom general manager Joe Schoen admitted would be a priority acquisition for the team, though he didn’t say who or how he would go about acquiring a veteran, might prefer.
Nabers didn’t share his thoughts on the veterans, but he has had plenty of praise for Sanders and Ward during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio during the Super Bowl.
"He's comfortable when he's back there," Nabers said of Ward. "He throws the ball in spots you're not really supposed to throw the ball, but he has that crazy arm talent. He's mobile. I've seen him come back from some games. I'm like, nah, this game is over, and he's just dotting. He's very efficient. He has crazy arm talent. I feel like he's a leader that wants to bring people along to win.
Nabers even pointed out Ward’s ability to rally his team and turn their record around.
“You look at that Miami team through the years. Without him, their record wasn't like that. You bring a guy like that on the team, and you know the record shows what kind of leader he is and what kind of quarterback he is. So, having that on a team, that's what you need."
Regarding Sanders, Nabers complimented his ambition and lack of fear.
"I've been watching him a long time," Nabers said. "He has another crazy arm talent. He gives his guys that opportunity to go make plays. He's not scared. He wants to win, and he's a leader, from what I heard in that locker room.
"He's a great leader, so I have nothing bad to say about them. They're pretty good. I see them competing against each other when I see the clips of them, and they want to be the best."