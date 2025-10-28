PFF's Best and Worst Graded Giants from Week 8 Loss vs Philadelphia Eagles
Two weeks after they upset the Philadelphia Eagles on the primetime stage to completely change the vibes brewing around the organization, the New York Giants fell right back into their usual pattern against their NFC East rivals as they got embarrassed by the Eagles, 38-20, to fall to 2-6 on the season.
While the previous week's collapse to the Denver Broncos was tough enough, the Giants had a bunch more negative factors that contributed to their latest loss on the gridiron. The foremost issue began with the players who made it through the full 60 minutes, with only a few generating positive moments for the team on the road.
It's time to take a look at Pro Football Focus's weekly grades for the Giants' roster as the franchise hits the halfway mark of the 2025 season and still has a lot of questions to answer in the second half.
Best Graded Giants Players
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (85.3), QB Jaxson Dart (81.1), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (78.1), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (75.5), OLB Abdul Carter (74.4), SCB Dru Phillips (72.0)
Similar to Week 7, one was hard-pressed to find many highly graded players on the Giants' roster after the team's routing on enemy soil in Philadelphia. That said, there were a few names whose individual performances deserved to see some recognition in this week’s review.
The first of them is outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who finished with the best defensive grade on the team in 37 defensive snaps on Sunday. If one recalls, the 2022 first-round pick is in a pivotal year for his contractual future with the Giants and is playing hard to deliver the results that entice the franchise to recommit to him long-term.
Thibodeaux finished Sunday’s game with three total pressures, including a quarterback hit and two hurries, in a game where the Giants got home to Eagles gunslinger Jalen Hurts four times and generated 20 team pressures. He now holds four games with at least four pressures registered to his name, and that has to be somewhat encouraging as New York mulls their partnership.
One must give credit where it’s due to Jaxson Dart, who once again showed immense grit amid a tough playing environment at Lincoln Financial Field. In a game where his protection was not up to par and he was sacked a season-high five times, he held on and never quit, trying to keep his squad in the ballgame that went Philadelphia’s way very early.
Dart also had to witness a gruesome ankle injury sustained by his teammate and self-proclaimed best friend, running back Cam Skattebo, in the second quarter of the matchup that he clearly took hard. He still fought to will his huddle to the end, completing 14 of 24 pass attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns, with the second coming via his legs in the second half.
Speaking of running the ball on the ground, Tyrone Tracy Jr had a tough job of jumping back into the No. 1 rushing role after Skattebo left the game with an ankle injury. Tracy, who missed a couple of games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury, led the Giants with 10 carries for 39 yards on Sunday, adding 29 of those yards after contact while making two catches for 14 yards.
In front of that backfield, it wasn’t the strongest blocking game from the Giants’ offensive line, but one member who stood out was right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. The Giants’ veteran saw 32 snaps in pass protection and was one of just two linemen who didn’t allow a single pressure to the Eagles’ relentless pass rush that created 23 pressures.
Eluemunor has run into some trouble with his pre-snap infraction this season, as he holds seven penalties through just one extra week and has recorded 10+ in two of his last four campaigns. He is having one of his best pass-blocking years in that same span, though, with only eight pressures and two sacks allowed.
Abdul Carter is just eight weeks into his NFL career and is still getting his feet wet with figuring out how to consistently win one-on-one matchups, but his effort against the Eagles was arguably his best of the season. He led the Giants' pass rush with five pressures to go along with four tackles and two stops against the run.
Lastly, Dru Phillips had a nice rebound after a couple of shaky weeks in the slot corner position. Phillips, who sits second in coverage grade thus far, played in 31 snaps while making two tackles and only allowing 15 yards on two of the targets against him.
Phillips has likely been given the benefit of the doubt, having had a solid rookie year with the Giants in 2024. Still, he needs to sharpen up in the second half of this season, as he is nearing several of his coverage stats from last season with another nine games left to go.
Worst Graded Giants Players
ILB Darius Muasau (26.2), CB Korie Black (32.3), CB Cor'Dale Flott (42.6), WR Darius Slayton (48.6), OLB Brian Burns (48.8), OG Jon Runyan (49.3)
For many of these players who earned the worst grades within the Giants roster against the Eagles, the evidence was found in the same areas where the entire team struggled to win the afternoon.
In linebacker Darius Muasau’s case, he had a tough time being impactful against Philadelphia’s rushing game, which amassed 276 total yards. He had two players cross 100 yards each: Saquon Barkley (14 carries for 150, 2 total TD) and Tank Bigsby (9 carries for 104 yards).
Muasau, the Giants’ sixth-round pick in 2024, has earned an increased role this season, and one that he craved over the summer after Micah McFadden went on injured reserve with a foot injury in the first month.
He has turned that huge opportunity into a mixed bag statistically, though, with 28 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. In Sunday’s loss, Muasau was very inefficient in the trenches as he helped out on just two tackles while whiffing on four of them for his highest number of missed tackles this season.
After Muasau’s day, we would be remiss not to comment on the woeful showing that the Giants’ secondary had as well, and that involved several members of the position group, with the first being rookie cornerback Korie Black.
Black, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2025 draft and has bounced between the Giants and Jets practice squads afterward, was brought up in light of the Giants having some injuries in the back end of their defense that shorthanded them for their trip to Philadelphia.
The Oklahoma State product didn’t start the game, but entered the competition after Cor’Dale Flott had to exit to be evaluated for a concussion. Black had yet to play any regular-season snaps for New York, and it was clear as he struggled to contain the Eagles' receiving threats and allowed a 40-yard touchdown catch on his lone target of the day.
Before Black’s entrance, his teammate in Flott wasn’t posting incredible numbers either. The Giants’ third-year defender saw 29 snaps before he was pulled into the concussion protocol and allowed three catches on four targets against him for 49 yards, including a long connection of 26 yards that marked his second-highest haul allowed.
Going over to the offensive side of the ball, it’s been quite a disappointing season for Darius Slayton, who returned to the field after missing the Giants’ last two games with a hamstring ailment. The longest-tenured Giants’ period of misfortune only continued against the Eagles with just two catches for 26 yards, including a long ball of 19 yards.
To be fair, the Giants' offense hasn’t been looking for Slayton as much as they used to rely on him in the early years of his tenure, and he was arguably robbed of a beautiful 70-yard touchdown grab in the second half of Sunday’s game when a questionable offensive pass interference call negated it.
All things considered, Slayton simply hasn’t been the same caliber of a vertical weapon that he was when he came into East Rutherford in 2019. He has yet to surpass 70 receiving yards in a single game this season and is still waiting to secure his first touchdown snag at the midway point of his seventh season in blue.
It’s very hard to critique the play of Brian Burns, especially given how he has been the Giants’ best defender to suit up this season. Burns, who is in his second year with the franchise, is on pace to finish with his greatest pass-rushing season in the NFL, and he sits atop the team leaderboard with 10 sacks through eight games.
Burns crossed the double-digit sacks threshold by making one sack on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday, marking his third consecutive game with at least one takedown to his name. Other than that feat, he was rather quiet, with only one pressure, leaving one to wonder whether he was playing at full strength amid an inconsistent week of practices for him.
Capping off the bottom five grades was left guard Jon Runyan, whose 2025 season hasn’t been one of his brightest as a pro. Runyan finished tied for the most pressures allowed against the Eagles with four and posted a 93.5 pass blocking efficiency score.
That partly explains why Jaxson Dart was feeling a ton of heat coming off of his blindside as the Eagles’ rejuvenated defensive front got the best of his two blockers, including Andrew Thomas, who also allowed four pressures, and that has been more of the strong side for the rookie quarterback ever since Thomas returned to the lineup.
