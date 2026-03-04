New Analysis Says This Would Be Giants' Best Case Offseason Scenario

The NFL offseason is about to begin, with free agency opening Monday at 12 pm, followed by the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh about a month later.

That means the New York Giants are chasing the clock as they piece together their plans to attack both mile markers on the league's calendar, where they will need to vastly reshape their disappointing 2025 roster and fill in a few holes that will be opening up.

For weeks, there has been an onslaught of opinions on what Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh should do as they seek to grow the Giants' cap space to spend on free agents and usher in the latest round of rookie talent to the organization.

Next in that order is Pro Football Focus analyst John Kosko, who has his list of best-case offseason scenarios for each NFL franchise and, for the Giants, states that there is one key area they must prioritize if they want their draft to be a rousing success.

Kosko identifies the Giants' goal as adding a piece to help upgrade the protection for quarterback Jaxson Dart and projects Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa as the ideal prospect to address that with their No. 5 pick.

"The Giants have struggled to build the offensive line in recent years. Outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas, the group has been a rotating turnstile of players," Kosko opines.

"Arguably the best tackle in the class, Mauigoa would immediately slot in at right tackle and provide the protection the Giants need. His 87.0 PFF pass-block grade was one of the best in the FBS in 2025, while his 85.8 true pass set pass-block grade indicates he’s able to hold up one-on-one as well."

While the analysis can't be faulted too much for emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong offensive line, there is some room for disagreement over which position along the front is most in need of an upgrade.

Where is the Real Area of Weakness on the NY Giants Offensive Line?

Prior to the 2025 season, Kosko is certainly correct that the Giants' offensive line was a disaster that single-handedly weighed down the rest of the offense from finding a rhythm and being competitive.

However, things changed this year. New York climbed to the league's third-best lineup in pass blocking efficiency, despite returning the same starting five.

Health was also an important factor, as those same protectors were available for 75 of 85 total game appearances, compared to 66 during the 2024 season, allowing them to establish better consistency and avoid the carousel that made life harder for Jaxson Dart to operate.

The main players in that equation were undoubtedly the two tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, whose resumes ranked among the top 25 at their positions. They allowed just five sacks and 32 overall pressures while staying on the field as iron men, keeping Dart upright.

So, to suggest that the Giants' tackle spots were the issue and that this area most needs attention this offseason is a little head-scratching.

The Giants do have an impending negotiation with Eluemunor if they want to retain him in free agency, but most people forget they have a budding answer behind him in Marcus Mbow, who held his own in limited work as a rookie.

The possibility of losing Eluemunor would increase the need to select another young offensive tackle, like Mauigoa, for depth, but the bigger issue figures to be the interior, particularly the guard positions, which were much less efficient in pass protection.

The Giants' middle three blockers--left tackle Jon Runyan, center John Michael Schmitz, and right guard Greg Van Roten--were responsible for five of the team's 15 sacks and 71 total pressures .

A good chunk of that damage allowed to opposing pass rushers came in one-on-one matchups, meaning the ability to hold up for Dart was a real weakness that needed repair.

What's more concerning is the depth of the entire group if free agency takes its toll. Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie will also be open commodities next week, and there has been some speculation about Runyan's status as a cap casualty for Joe Schoen's efforts to create more cap space.

Given his impressive stint over the last two seasons, Eluemunor figures to be the most favorable in-house free agent to return with his friendly market value and the Giants' desire to maintain consistency at the bookends.

If the Giants prevail in that matter, their focus on the offensive line should then turn towards the guard slots, which require reinforcements.

That isn't to say they should spend the No. 5 pick on a guard prospect, but both areas can be addressed during the spending spree or the draft with a developmental player in the late rounds.

It is true that one of the biggest keys to a successful NFL football team is a stout offensive line that stays together for many years. While the Giants would surely help themselves this offseason by further strengthening it, the best-case outcome would be if they improve the middle as well as they have the edges.