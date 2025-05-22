Ranking Every Quarterback Giants Will Face in 2025
The New York Giants have the most challenging schedule of any team in the NFL. If you believe that narrative, it is likely because of the difficult time the defense will have this year.
The Giants have the “who’s who” of quarterbacks to run the 2025 gauntlet against. They have dynamic veteran signal callers and young, fast-rising talents.
The list is littered with 4,000-yard passers and guys who can make life difficult on defenses on the ground and in the air.
The Giants will face 14 quarterbacks in 2025, barring injury or replacements for poor performance. Let’s review them and rank the most difficult matchups.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, bar none. He has made every throw in the book and is more athletic than he looks. He knows when to unleash certain skills at the perfect time.
He does not need elite-level weapons around him to be elite. He elevates the unknown to relevance, and when you give him speed to show off his deep ball accuracy, things get spooky.
His 2024 campaign (392-of-581 for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions) would be considered a career season for many, but it was a down year for him.
2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Even after the Super Bowl, people still doubt Hurts' abilities. Underestimate him at your peril. He is humble enough to allow others to shine, but talented enough to have destroyed the Chiefs twice in the biggest game in the NFL.
Hurts can uncork the deep shot, pull the ball down, and run a defensive back over or around them. He also has excellent weapons, with which he gets the ball quickly and lets them do the work. That unselfish nature is a superpower for him.
3. Jayden Daniels, Commanders
In his rookie season, Daniels did his best Lamar Jackson impression. He was phenomenal and immediately elevated the Commanders back into the national consciousness.
His ability to deliver the football is impressive. He throws a beautiful and accurate deep ball. The game-changer is when he pulls the ball down and takes off with it.
4. Brock Purdy, 49ers
The new $265 million man went from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the highest-paid quarterbacks ever.
Purdy's superpower is his ability to make quick decisions. He is best when he gets the ball out fast and takes advantage of the defense's gaps. He can pull the ball down and run if he has to, which can annoy defenders.
5. Jared Goff, Lions
Goff is a former number one pick who led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance before being traded to the Lions. Now, he has Detroit fighting to get to the big game.
He is the point man for one of the best offenses in the NFL. In 2024, he was the most accurate and efficient passer he has ever been. He knows how to distribute the football all over the field to multiple receivers.
6. Justin Herbert, Chargers
Herbert has all of the talents you could want in a modern-day quarterback. He has a cannon for an arm, is tall and big, and has the athleticism to hurt you with his legs.
He is even more dangerous now that his offense is based on a high-quality run game. His ability to use play action to drive the football makes him extremely dangerous.
7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dak Prescott is back with a new coaching staff and a new weapon to throw to. Before his injury last season, don't forget that in 2023, he had 4,500 yards and 36 touchdowns.
He was on his way to another 4,000-yard passing year last season before he was injured. He may not run as much anymore, but he is still an excellent playmaker.
8. Geno Smith, Raiders
Smith has the advantage of being a grizzled veteran but still sporting fresher legs. That is what happens when you spend several seasons as a backup before you get the chance to be a starter again.
Smith comes to Vegas as the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. Over the past couple of seasons, he has been the Seahawks' trigger man.
He can unleash deep shots and pick you apart. If you get too aggressive with your rush, he will show you his ability to hurt you with his legs.
9. Jordan Love, Packers
The 2024 campaign was a rough season for Love as he dealt with injury for most of the year.
He still can make every throw, he will have the athleticism to keep the chains moving, and he plays with a confidence that you can not teach.
He should be healthy in 2025 and has another weapon in Texas rookie receiver, Matthew Golden.
10. Bo Nix, Broncos
It was a great rookie year for Nix. His athleticism was fully displayed in 2024 as he could escape pressure and be a weapon with his feet.
The most surprising aspect of his performance was how poised he appeared in the pocket. He handled the pressure extremely well and could uncork some of the most beautiful passes.
His arm is stronger and more accurate than many believed it would be at this level.
11. Caleb Williams, Bears
The first overall pick in the 2024 draft had the most tumultuous rookie season of all the quarterbacks who started. Williams struggled with consistency throughout the year, mixing several sub-200-yard performances with a sprinkle of 300-yard or three and four-touchdown performances.
In 2025, he will be under the tutelage of new head coach Ben Johnson, who is responsible for the Lions' offensive explosion. Williams has all the talent and should continue to improve.
12. Drake Maye, Patriots
Maye is a big, athletic quarterback to whom the Patriots handed the reins a few games into his rookie season. He has a strong arm and legitimate speed when running the football.
He has a new coaching staff that knows how to develop quarterbacks and will rely on a more focused rushing attack. Maye's improved pocket awareness could mean a breakout second season.
13. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings
It is difficult to know what McCarthy will be like. He is returning from a knee injury that turned his rookie season into a redshirt year.
He has excellent tools and weapons necessary to be a great quarterback, but you can’t rank the unknown high.
14. New Orleans Saints QBs
With Derek Carr's sudden retirement, we do not know who will be the quarterback in New Orleans.
It could be one of the two incumbent backups, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, or rookie Tyler Shough. Whichever player earns the job, they probably won’t put much fear in the hearts of any defense.
