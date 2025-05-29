Rejuvenated Bobby Okereke Ready to Lead Giants Defense to Bounceback Season
To say that the 2024 NFL campaign was something of a nightmare for New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke might be an understatement.
Not only did he struggle on the field in the new and completely different defensive system implemented by Shane Bowen, but Okereke, who had been the very picture of durability up until last year, also struggled with a disc injury to his back that he admitted was scary.
“Yeah, pretty scary disc injury,” he said Wednesday following the team’s second OTA. “I was feeling some nerve pain. Couldn't sit for a couple of weeks. It's the type of injury you need to come back better or worse from.”
Luckily for him, rest cured what ailed him physically, and he was back out there for his teammates, flying around in a manner reminiscent of what he had put on tape during the 2023 season, his first as a Giant.
As for the football aspect of things, Okereke is excited about what Year 2 in Bowen’s system brings, not just for him but also for his teammates.
“Yeah, Year 2 in the same system–I don't think I've had that since my second year in the league, so I'm excited,” he said.
“I've been studying a lot this offseason. I feel like I'm on the same mental page as Shane regarding how he wants to call the plays and everybody's communication out there. So, it is fun. Less thinking, more playing.”
The Giants need that kind of approach from Okereke, who last season saw his three-year streak of 100+ tackles fall short by seven thanks to the sluggish start he got off to.
But before having to bow out with his season-ending injury, Okereke seemed to be adjusting to the differences in Bowen’s defense. The former Stanford standout posted at least nine tackles in his final five games, with two of those seeing him record his standard double-digits in tackles.
With a greater familiarity with the defense, Okereke believes he can build on that and get himself back to where he’s among the top three, if not the top, in team tackles.
“Yeah, I believe so. That's the type of player I am. That's the type of player they brought me in here. To be a guy who's filling up the stat sheet,” he said.
“I'm just excited to kind of immerse myself in this defense, immerse myself with the players here so I can go out there and play free.”
If there is one area in particular the Giants need for Okereke and company to step up in, it’s the run defense. The Giants finished 23rd in that area, allowing an average of 104.9 yards per game and 18th in rushing yards per play (4.21 yards).
A significant part of the problem was that players did not shed blocks quickly enough, while another issue was missed tackles, and yet another issue was players not coming up to fill their gaps.
The Giants' run defense ultimately allowed 66 rushing plays in which the opponent gained 10+ yards, the fourth most in the NFL.
They also finished with the eighth-most average yards after contact per play (3.15), as opponents took full advantage of the Giants’ run defense’s deficiencies by rushing against them on 47.9% of the plays, the third-most of any team in the league.
“Run defense is a mentality, it's pride, but it's also understanding,” Okereke said. “If everybody understands exactly where they're fitting on the snap, then you go play with your physicality.
“You go play with your mental fortitude. But if you're hesitant, if you don't necessarily know if this guy fits in this gap or this guy fits over here, it'll make you a step slow.
“I feel like in year two in this system, everybody being on the same page with the understanding will be very good,” he added.
