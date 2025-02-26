Report: Aaron Rodgers Reached Out to Giants Regarding Their Quarterback Opening
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen vowed to look under every rock for a solution to the team’s quarterback situation.
While that search includes thoroughly investigating the draft prospects in attendance at this week’s NFL combine and exploring the possibility of acquiring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, another veteran quarterback who will soon hit the market has reportedly contacted the Giants about employment.
According to Pro Football Talk, that veteran will soon be former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Florio initiated contact with the Giants to gauge their interest.
“I've heard that Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Giants and wants to play for the Giants. And I believe it. I don't know if it is where it's buttoned up, but I've heard it, and I believe it," PFT’s Mike Florio said.
Florio didn't provide details beyond the initial report, such as if the Giants and Rodgers’s reps have or plan to meet. However, another report from North Jersey.com/USA Today is claiming that Rodgers has not reached out to the Giants.
The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster deal in the 2023 offseason after he spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won four NFL MVP Awards, one Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl MVP.
The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, whom the Jets believed was the missing piece to help them reach their Super Bowl aspirations, could not deliver on that expectation.
Four plays into the 2023 season opener, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the MetLife turf, ending his first season in New York. He would rehab and return the following season and start all 17 games, but nagging injuries took their toll.
The 41-year-old quarterback finished last season with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 63% of his throws. His mobility in the pocket, once his strength, was diminished. Rodgers was sacked 40 times and failed to rush for over 100 yards in a season for the first time since 2007.
The Jets finished 5-12 and dismissed head coach Rob Saleh after a 2-3 start. General manager Joe Douglas was fired after the season. The new front office–head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey–recently met with Rodgers and determined it was best if they went their separate ways.
The Giants, meanwhile, are believed to be very interested in obtaining Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The New York Post reported that the Giants and Stafford’s agent have already had one meeting at the combine in Indianapolis.
Rodgers is also reportedly open to playing for the Rams if they move on from Stafford.
The Giants, however, have some competition for Stafford. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported that Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Stafford at his Montana home to sell him on joining the Raiders.
Then, whether Stafford is even available for trade is another matter. The Rams, who allowed Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, to explore the market to determine his value, reportedly want him back, but not on his existing contract, which currently pays him an APY of $40 million, roughly $10 million less than what Stafford is reportedly seeking.
As for Rodgers, while the Giants usually do their due diligence, it would be surprising if they decided to forgo acquiring Stafford and turn to the soon-to-be former Jets quarterback.