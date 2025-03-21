Giants Country

Report: Aaron Rodgers Visits Steelers; How This Could Affect Giants 

Aaron Rodgers's visit to the Steelers headquarters could trigger the next key event in the veteran free-agent quarterback market.

Is free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting closer to deciding where he wants to play in 2025?
According to Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. This development could resolve the Steelers’ veteran quarterback dilemma and the New York Giants’.

Rodgers is widely believed to be the next domino in the veteran quarterback market. Since his release from the Jets, both the Steelers and Giants have been linked to him, but it was thought that Rodgers was waiting to see if the Minnesota Vikings might also be interested.

According to reports, the Vikings have since pledged their loyalty to second-year man J.J. McCarthy, who is coming off season-ending knee surgery. However, they did leave the door slightly ajar to revisit the Rodgers situation at a later date.

Rodgers’s visit with the Steelers doesn’t necessarily mean , but it does signify an interest in joining the club. Whether that leads to a contract remains to be seen. 

Meanwhile, the Giants, who are thought to want Russell Wilson, formerly with the Steelers, if Rodgers were to sign with Pittsburgh, that would close the door on a potential return to the Steel City for Wilson, leaving just the Cleveland Browns, with whom Wilson visited last week, as the only other competition for the four-time MVP quarterback.

