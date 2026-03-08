New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Jadarian Price, RB
- Height: 5’11
- Weight: 203 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Notre Dame
- Hands: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 30 ⅞”
- 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.61 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 35”
- Broad Jump” 10’4”
- Bench Press: 21 reps
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Denison Texas, where he attended Denison High school and was the 28th ranked player from his state and the 14th overall running back during the 2022 recruiting class.
Price earned many outlet All-American considerations after his 2025 season (Sporting News, FWAA, Walter Camp, AP, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated; selections varied from first to third team.
Price averaged 3.92 yards after contact through 113 carries in 2025, but he also forced 32 missed tackles. He finished his college career with a 4.28 yards after contact number with 73 missed tackles forced, and an impressive six yards per carry.
Strengths
- Good athlete with better play speed than timed speed
- Looks faster than a 4.49 forty type player
- Gain the EDGE type of speed
- Excellent burst through the LOS
- Lightning quick feet + immediate acceleration
- Excellent agility and ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces
- Fluid hips – a nightmare in 1v1 in space
- Very high processing – reads the defense well
- Great at setting up blocks at the second level
- Instinctive rusher who maximizes space with his eyes
- Was not used often as a receiver but looked natural when used
- Very good contact balance
- Scheme versatile runner with good vision + patience
- Excellent spatial awareness
- Elite special teams experience (3 kickoff for TDs)
- Will be dangerous on special teams
Weaknesses
- Frame is narrow – only 203 pounds
- Only average pop on contact
- Downhill power is only average
- Puts the ball on the ground too often (3 in 2025, near Goal Line, 4 total)
- Limited pass usage – only caught 15 passes in his career (15 of 18 for 162 yards)
- Limited usage on third downs
- Pass protection remains a question
- Tore his Achilles in 2022 – durability must check out
Summary
Jadarian Price was an explosive weapon for the Fightin’ Irish, combining excellent burst, quick feet, and edge speed that consistently stresses defenses.
He accelerates quickly through the line of scrimmage and shows the agility and fluid hips needed to make defenders miss in tight spaces.
Price is an instinctive runner with strong vision, patience, and spatial awareness, which allow him to set up blocks and maximize available rushing lanes.
While not heavily utilized in the passing game, he looked comfortable when targeted and has the athletic traits to expand that role.
Price also brings elite special teams value, highlighted by multiple kickoff return touchdowns, making him a constant big-play threat whenever he touches the ball. He has running back one upside, but durability is a concern for Price.
Still, he’s an asset that will make an offense more dynamic.
GRADE: 6.43
