New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price, RB

Height: 5’11

Weight: 203 lbs

Class: RS-Junior

School: Notre Dame

Hands: 9 ⅝”

Arm length: 30 ⅞”

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

10-yard split: 1.61 seconds

Vertical Jump: 35”

Broad Jump” 10’4”

Bench Press: 21 reps

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Denison Texas, where he attended Denison High school and was the 28th ranked player from his state and the 14th overall running back during the 2022 recruiting class.

Price earned many outlet All-American considerations after his 2025 season (Sporting News, FWAA, Walter Camp, AP, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated; selections varied from first to third team.

Price averaged 3.92 yards after contact through 113 carries in 2025, but he also forced 32 missed tackles. He finished his college career with a 4.28 yards after contact number with 73 missed tackles forced, and an impressive six yards per carry.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good athlete with better play speed than timed speed

Looks faster than a 4.49 forty type player

Gain the EDGE type of speed

Excellent burst through the LOS

Lightning quick feet + immediate acceleration

Excellent agility and ability to make defenders miss in tight spaces

Fluid hips – a nightmare in 1v1 in space

Very high processing – reads the defense well

Great at setting up blocks at the second level

Instinctive rusher who maximizes space with his eyes

Was not used often as a receiver but looked natural when used

Very good contact balance

Scheme versatile runner with good vision + patience

Excellent spatial awareness

Elite special teams experience (3 kickoff for TDs)

Will be dangerous on special teams

Weaknesses

Frame is narrow – only 203 pounds

Only average pop on contact

Downhill power is only average

Puts the ball on the ground too often (3 in 2025, near Goal Line, 4 total)

Limited pass usage – only caught 15 passes in his career (15 of 18 for 162 yards)

Limited usage on third downs

Pass protection remains a question

Tore his Achilles in 2022 – durability must check out

Summary

Jadarian Price was an explosive weapon for the Fightin’ Irish, combining excellent burst, quick feet, and edge speed that consistently stresses defenses.

He accelerates quickly through the line of scrimmage and shows the agility and fluid hips needed to make defenders miss in tight spaces.

Price is an instinctive runner with strong vision, patience, and spatial awareness, which allow him to set up blocks and maximize available rushing lanes.

While not heavily utilized in the passing game, he looked comfortable when targeted and has the athletic traits to expand that role.

Price also brings elite special teams value, highlighted by multiple kickoff return touchdowns, making him a constant big-play threat whenever he touches the ball. He has running back one upside, but durability is a concern for Price.

Still, he’s an asset that will make an offense more dynamic.

GRADE: 6.43

