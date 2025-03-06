Report: Giants Are Seriously Considering Aaron Rodgers
Could these talks of soon-to-be former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Giants be for real?
As the clock ticks down to the start of free agency, the Giants have been exploring all their options, and it’s unlikely that they have ruled out any at this point (well, except maybe a reunion with Daniel Jones, that is).
However, according to a new report by NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, the Giants are “pretty significantly down a road” regarding the 41-year-old Rodgers possibly joining their team.
“My understanding is, yes, they have talked about what it would take to get Aaron here with the Giants,” Stapleton told McAfee.
“My understanding is that at every turn, the Giants have yet to be scared off ... I think from a football fit, this is something that they’re seriously considering.”
Again, the Giants are in a position right now where, other than a reunion with Jones and, oh, let’s throw in a sudden change of direction by Matthew Stafford in his decision to return to the Rams, every possibility is on the table for the quarterback-needy Giants.
There is a case for and against Rodgers. The sideshow that, at times during his tenure with the Jets, created a distraction aside, the biggest case against him is his production decline over the last three seasons.
Some will also argue that Rodgers’s feelings on the pre-snap motion are another reason to rule him out, but he softened his stance last year.
For a Giants regime now in its fourth season and with growing pressure to win more games or face termination, Rodgers might be just what this team needs to rejuvenate the offense as it’s believed that following his two disastrous years with the Jets, he is motivated to come out swinging so that his career doesn’t end on a sour note.
There are many questions to ask about Rodgers before he and the Giants enter into a partnership. The biggest one is whether he’d be willing to embrace a potential role as a mentor to a young prospect if the Giants draft one who could be promoted to the starter at any point in the coming season, though Rodgers has been good in that area in the past.
Rodgers is not believed to have met with the Giants just yet, as he’s still technically under contract with the Jets and won’t be free to meet with teams until he’s released and/or given permission to do so.
That said, Rodgers remains just as much an option for the Giants, though as of right now maybe not the top option.