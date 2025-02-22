Giants Country

Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Explore Trade

The New York Giants are among the teams linked to Stafford should the Rams consider trading him.

Patricia Traina

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after their game in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after their game in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the New York Giants be getting closer to landing their veteran bridge quarterback?

If that bridge signal-caller is Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford, that could very well be the case if a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is accurate.

Pelissero, appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, revealed that the Rams have given Stafford’s agent permission to explore other options and determine his market value.

“It certainly sounds as if the priority is for Stafford to return to the LA Rams, but again, this went all the way into July, if not August, last year before they were able to work out a deal,” Pelissero told Eisen. “We’ll see exactly what direction this goes.

“It would make sense for this to, one way or another, come to a head within the next few weeks here because everybody is going to need an alternative if they’re not able to work something out in LA.”

At the heart of the matter is money. Stafford is due a $4 million roster bonus by March 19, a bonus that if he’s still a member of the Rams, they would have to absorb on their salary cap books. 

But if Stafford is traded to a new team, his $23 million base salary likely goes away as a new team is certain to redo his deal and pour more guaranteed money into it for the short term, which is reportedly what Stafford hopes to get.

Stafford’s first-year base salary with a new team could be reduced to as low as $10.5 million, covering his $4 million roster bonus and the $6.5 million option bonus that’s also part of his contract. 

While a new contract would likely also include a signing bonus, the new team could easily add voidable years to help spread out the impact of the signing bonus on the current year’s cap.  

The Rams have reportedly not ruled out retaining Stafford, but given this new development in which he’s free to explore the market, Stafford’s return to the Rams seems less certain. 

Matthew Stafford would instantly upgrade the Giants offense for the short term until a rookie is ready to take over.
Matthew Stafford would instantly upgrade the Giants offense for the short term until a rookie is ready to take over. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants, meanwhile, are expected to heavily invest in a bridge quarterback with experience winning games and performing in clutch situations. Stafford, who just turned 37 years old, fits that criteria.

Even if the Giants were to acquire Stafford via trade, that doesn’t necessarily preclude them from adding a quarterback in the draft if one they like is sitting there when they go on the clock.

The Giants have done extensive work on all the quarterbacks in this class, with strong attention reportedly paid to top prospects Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. 

There is also the matter of what the Rams will want for Stafford in a trade. If Los Angeles general manager Les Snead holds firm in demanding the Giants give up the third overall pick in this year’s draft, there is a very good chance the Giants decline and move on to their next option, which would be to pursue a veteran in free agency that wouldn’t cost them draft capital. 

The NFL Combine begins next week in Indianapolis. Although Snead and Rams coach Sean McVay don’t usually attend the combine, that doesn’t mean there can’t and won’t be discussions with the Giants or any other potentially interested team in Staff, as the NFLPA is also holding one of its annual meetings for agents at the combine.

Stafford is represented by CAA Football agents Tom Condon and Jimmy Sexton.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+